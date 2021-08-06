Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tok, AK

At least 10 passengers injured in stabbings on Tokyo train

By MARI YAMAGUCHI
Posted by 
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iJ3qk_0bJtC14e00

TOKYO — (AP) — A man with a knife stabbed at least 10 passengers on a commuter train in Tokyo on Friday and was captured by police after fleeing, fire department officials and news reports said.

NHK public television said one passenger was seriously injured. It said the suspect left his knife behind as he fled and later gave himself up at a convenience store. The Japanese capital is currently hosting the Olympics, which end Sunday.

The Tokyo Fire Department said nine of the 10 injured passengers were taken to nearby hospitals, while the tenth was able to walk away. All of those injured were conscious, fire department officials said.

A witness at a nearby station where the train stopped said passengers were rushing out of the carriages and shouting that there was a stabbing and asking for first aid. Another witness told NHK that he saw passengers smeared with blood come out of the train, as an announcer asked for doctors and for passengers carrying towels.

Dozens of paramedics and police arrived at the station, one of the witnesses said.

NHK said the suspect later walked into a convenience store and identified himself as the suspect on the news and said he was tired of running away. The store manager called police after seeing blood stains on the man’s shirt. Police were questioning the man as they prepared his arrest, NHK said.

The stabbing occurred near Seijogakuen station, according to railway operator Odakyu Electric Railway Co.

Police declined to comment and no other details were immediately available.

While shooting deaths are rare in Japan, the country has had a series of high-profile killings with knives in recent years.

In 2019, a man carrying two knives attacked a group of schoolgirls waiting at a bus stop just outside Tokyo, killing two people and injuring 17 before killing himself. In 2018, a man killed a passenger and injuring two others in a knife attack on a bullet train. In 2016, a former employee at a home for the disabled allegedly killed 19 people and injured more than 20.

___

AP journalist Mayuko Ono contributed to this report.

___

Follow Mari Yamaguchi on Twitter at https://www.twitter.com/mariyamaguchi

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
41K+
Followers
58K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tok, AK
Crime & Safety
City
Tok, AK
Local
Alaska Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Train Station#Ap#Japanese#The Tokyo Fire Department#Nhk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
WorldNew York Post

10 stabbed on Tokyo train, suspect later turns himself in

At least 10 people were stabbed on a train in Tokyo Friday by a creep who told cops he became enraged when he saw women who “looked happy” and wanted to kill them. The Tokyo Fire Department said a 36-year-old man went on a spree on an Odakyu Line train at around 8:30 p.m., according to NHK, Japan’s public news organization.
Worldeturbonews.com

Ten People Wounded In a Stabbing Rampage On Tokyo Commuter Train

The incident has caused major disruption on the Odakyu railway, with operations suspended up and down the line from the two affected stations. A man with knife went on a stabbing spree on Tokyo train. The attack took place on an Odakyu Electric Railway line late on Friday. One of...
Public SafetyTv20detroit.com

5 people jump from Myanmar building to escape police; 2 die

BANGKOK (AP) — Five people have jumped from an apartment building in Yangon, Myanmar's largest city, to escape a raid by government security forces, and at least two have died. Police officers said in a radio conversation during the raid that five people — four men and a woman —...
Tulsa, OKScrubs Magazine

12-Year-Old Arrives at Hospital Nine Months Pregnant and the Authorities Have Questions

Providers were shocked to see such a young girl come into the hospital with a baby on the way. Authorities say Juan Miranda-Jara, 24, walked into Hillcrest Hospital in Tulsa, OK on July 14th with the young pregnant girl. The doctors called the police and told them they had a potential rape on their hands. Miranda-Jara was then arrested and charged with first-degee rape of a minor. However, the man’s relationship to the girl remains unknown.
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

'My boys are not monsters': Mother of two brothers charged with shooting dead Chicago cop Ella French is arrested as she livestreams her attempt to barge and kick her way into hospital room where one is being treated for gunshot wound

The mother of two brothers who have been charged with shooting a police officer dead has been arrested herself at a hospital after trying to force her way into the room where one of her sons is being treated for a gunshot wound. Evalena Flores, 41, allegedly kicked a hospital...
Calaveras County, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Calaveras County Lottery-Winning Mother Killed In Apparent Murder-Suicide

VALLEY SPRINGS (CBS13) – A lottery dream come true turned into a nightmare for a local family. A Calaveras County mother of four who hit the lottery with a $2 million scratchers ticket during the pandemic is now the victim of a murder-suicide. Police say her husband is the gunman, who also killed their one-year-old daughter. CBS13 obtained photos showing 31-year-old Tiffani Hill surrounded by family and her precious children. One photo also shows Hill alongside her husband, John Donato, who police say shot and killed Hill, and their 23-month-old daughter Leanne Donato, before shooting and killing himself. The Valley Springs corner store where...
Public Safetycommunitynewscorp.com

China confirms death sentence for Canadian Schellenberg

Amid diplomatic tensions between China and Canada, a Chinese court upheld the death sentence of a Canadian drug trafficker. The Court of Appeal of Liaoning Province (northeast China) said on Tuesday that the death sentence imposed on Canadian Robert Lloyd Schellenberg in January 2019 would stand. Ultimately, China’s Supreme People’s Court must uphold the death sentence.
Public SafetyBBC

Helicopter search finds missing girl, six, in field near home

A six-year-old girl who went missing was found asleep in a field near her home by a police helicopter. The disappearance of the girl in north Devon sparked a large search also involving police dog handlers. Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed officers were called out at about 21:30 BST on...
Law EnforcementPosted by
Motorious

Street Takeover Leads To Fatal Police Shooting

It was only a matter of time before something like this happened…. A street takeover late on the night of August 8 led to police shooting one man dead in Detroit. It’s a sad and entirely avoidable situation that perfectly highlights why cities are completely justified in actively preventing takeovers from happening.
AnimalsBBC

Rescued mule stabbed in face at Rye animal sanctuary

A mule that had been rescued from neglect has been stabbed in the face at an animal shelter. The ageing animal, named Tommy, was attacked in a field at Undercliff Pony Rescue in Rye, East Sussex, on Monday. Owner Sharon Baker said Tommy had been left with a "gaping great...
AustraliaPosted by
CNN

Baby dies in Australia after magpie swooping attack

Sydney, Australia (CNN) — An Australian family is mourning the loss of a five-month-old girl who died after her mother tried to protect her from a swooping magpie. Baby Mia was in her mother's arms when a magpie swooped at them in Brisbane's Glindemann Park on Sunday, causing her mother to trip and fall. Mia was rushed to hospital but later died from injuries sustained in the fall, according to the Queensland Ambulance Service.

Comments / 0

Community Policy