University of Nebraska announces new COVID safety protocols

The University of Nebraska has announced updated coronavirus protocols in response to a rising number of cases in the state and guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The university says all vaccinated faculty, staff, students and visitors to its campuses are encouraged, but not required, to wear face masks indoors. University officials say unvaccinated people should continue to wear masks. Masks are required indoors for all people at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

University officials say they strongly recommend vaccinations for everyone affiliated with the university, but won’t require them.

