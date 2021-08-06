Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairfield, CA

Tokyo Olympics overnight: Wrestling comeback, Allyson Felix wins medal No. 10

By Staff, wire reports
San Francisco Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning, it’s a little after 8 a.m. in the Bay Area, and past midnight in Tokyo as the Olympics head into their final weekend. You probably missed how Fairfield’s Luis Grijalva did, but the dreamer finished twelfth in the 5,000-meter race — running for Guatemala. Ann Killion has the story from Japan. And the American women are a win away from their seventh consecutive gold in Olympic basketball after crushing Serbia 79-59 to advance.

www.sfchronicle.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fairfield, CA
Sports
City
Fairfield, CA
State
Georgia State
City
Orinda, CA
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Allyson Felix
Person
Antonella Palmisano
Person
Alix Klineman
Person
Luca Cupido
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Olympics#Team Usa#Jamaican#Stanford#American Gable Steveson#Tokyoolympics#Uswnt#Bartschy#Loomis Uop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Wrestling
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Japan
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate Democrats approve budget resolution, teeing up $3.5T spending plan

Senate Democrats approved a budget resolution early Wednesday morning that will allow them to pass a $3.5 trillion spending plan without GOP support later this year. The Senate voted 50-49 to adopt the resolution, capping off a chaotic, hours-long debate on the floor during which senators voted on dozens of largely nonbinding amendments that offer a preview of the fight to come on the spending bill.

Comments / 0

Community Policy