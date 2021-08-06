Tokyo Olympics overnight: Wrestling comeback, Allyson Felix wins medal No. 10

Good morning, it’s a little after 8 a.m. in the Bay Area, and past midnight in Tokyo as the Olympics head into their final weekend. You probably missed how Fairfield’s Luis Grijalva did, but the dreamer finished twelfth in the 5,000-meter race — running for Guatemala. Ann Killion has the story from Japan. And the American women are a win away from their seventh consecutive gold in Olympic basketball after crushing Serbia 79-59 to advance.