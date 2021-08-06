Movie listings starting Aug. 6

There’s an entire sub-genre of documentary filmmaking that could be called “Holy Crap, We’ve Got an Amazing Treasure Trove of Archival Footage, So What If It Feels a Bit Shapeless.” Director Jeremy Elkin takes advantage of the resources at his disposal to explore the intersection between skate culture and hip hop culture in New York circa 1987-1997, most of those resources consisting of video footage shot by Eli Gesner as he circulated through both of those worlds. Many of the surviving principals appear on screen to provide context as well, including folks like Fab 5 Freddy, actor Rosario Dawson and many of the skater stars, as they describe the rise of hip hop-centric clubs like Mars, the influential after-hours radio show hosted by DJ Stretch Armstrong and Def Jam Records’ Bobbito Garcia, and the launch of the skate-gear empires Zoo York and Supreme. But while there’s an awkward attempt at crafting a narrative through-line involving the ill-fated skater/Kids star Harold Hunter, what really hits here are the moments Gesner captured featuring future hip hop legends in some of their earliest performances: Jay Z, Busta Rhymes, Method Man & Ghostface Killah and more. It’s interesting watching the only-in-New-York merger of skating’s predominantly white participants and hip hop’s predominantly Black participants, but the reason to stay is feeling like you were there for the birth of a music revolution. Available Aug. 6 via SLFSatHome.org. (NR)