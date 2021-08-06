Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

UFC 265 weigh-in video: Derrick Lewis has 17.5 pounds on Ciryl Gane for interim title fight

By Mike Bohn, John Morgan
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago

HOUSTON – UFC 265‘s interim heavyweight title fight between Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane is official.

Lewis (25-7 MMA, 16-5 UFC) and Gane (9-0 MMA, 6-0 UFC) successfully made weight at Friday’s morning weigh-ins at the host hotel, and now the stage is set for them to fight for the interim title that will lead to a unifier with undisputed champ Francis Ngannou.

The pair combined for 511.5 pounds on the scale, with Lewis coming in near the divisional limit at 264.5, while Gane was the lighter man registering 247.

UFC 265 takes place Saturday at the Toyota Center. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

Check out the video above to see the highlights of Lewis and Gane weighing in for the UFC 265 main event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4broB4_0bJtBBmS00

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

27K+
Followers
57K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ciryl Gane
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Title Fight#Espn2#Combat#The Toyota Center#Espn2
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
UFCMMAmania.com

Highlights! Ciryl Gane TKOs Derrick Lewis during third round brawl | UFC 265

Things in UFC 265’s pay-per-view (PPV) main event tonight (Sat., Aug. 7, 2021) went about as people expected ... right up until the end. For the first two rounds, Ciryl Gane picked apart Derrick Lewis on the outside, sliding away from “Black Beast” anytime he loaded up on his infamous right hands. But, in the third round, something changed. Gane stopped breaking off after each exchange. He charged in and took on Lewis head-to-head. And he won the war, beating up Lewis along the cage and dropping him to the canvas where ground-and-pound forced the referee to stop the bout.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Derrick Lewis Accuses Top UFC Star Of ‘Cheating’

UFC heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis is set to compete against Ciryl Gane at UFC 265 for the interim heavyweight title. While many are ready to see this fight take place, it looks like Derrick is stunning fans with just how nervous he is about the upcoming bout. Actually, nervous is an understatement. Derrick Lewis is going into this scared, petrified, and most of all – very sure about how this will all turn out during the match. Halle Berry Shows Off Abs In UFC Fighter Photo.
UFCMMAmania.com

Derrick Lewis had his car repossessed by George Foreman

Derrick Lewis says he once had his car repossessed by boxing legend George Foreman. Lewis shared an amusing story about boxing legend George Foreman, which spiralled into a separate story about Lewis’ wife, during a recent interview. Lewis will fight Ciryl Gane for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Interim Heavyweight title at UFC 265, taking place at the Toyota Center in Houston, TX on Sat., Aug. 7.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

UFC 265 weigh-in results: Interim title fight set, but one fighter misses weight

The official weigh-ins for UFC 265 took place on Friday in Houston, Texas, and 25 of the 26 fighters scheduled to compete made weight. In the main event of UFC 265, the interim heavyweight title is up for grabs as Derrick Lewis takes on Ciryl Gane. Lewis is coming off an upset KO win over Curtis Blaydes while Gane is undefeated at 9-0. Both men successfully stepped onto the scale and made weight so the interim title fight is set.
UFCESPN

UFC 265 -- 'When he hits you, it's different': What it's like facing the KO power of Derrick Lewis

It was Oct. 6, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Derrick Lewis was losing badly, on the verge of one of the worst losses of his career. Six-foot-7 Russian heavyweight Alexander Volkov was seconds away from victory. To add insult to dominance, Volkov was talking trash midfight. When Lewis' cornermen were telling him to "go" and throw more punches, Volkov would mock them, saying "Go, Derrick! Go!" while he landed shots of his own.
UFCjacksonprogress-argus.com

Ciryl Gane impresses with dominant win over Derrick Lewis at UFC 265

While there were plenty of great performances Saturday night at UFC 265 in Houston, none were better than Ciryl Gane’s demolition of Derrick Lewis to become the UFC’s Interim Heavyweight Champion. Gane controlled the action for the entire fight. Aware of Lewis’ powerful right hand, Gane made a living through...
UFCMMA Fighting

UFC 265 Aftermath: 17 years into his MMA career, Jose Aldo is still getting better

On Saturday night, Jose Aldo faced MMA Fighting’s sixth-ranked bantamweight Pedro Munhoz in the co-main event of UFC 265. It was an opportunity for Aldo to show that despite pushing 35 and already having a 17 year career in MMA, he still has something left in the tank, and boy did he deliver. In fact, the King of Rio showed that he’s only getting better with age.
UFCmymmanews.com

UFC 265 weigh-in results – Lewis vs. Gane for interim heavyweight title

The UFC will host UFC 265 tomorrow night at the Toyoto Center in Houston, Texas. In the night’s main event, former UFC heavyweight title contender Derrick Lewis will try for a second time to capture his first title with the promotion. Lewis and Ciryl Gane will compete for the vacant...
UFCMMAmania.com

UFC 265 medical suspensions result in quick returns for Ciryl Gane, Derrick Lewis

Unlike most stateside athletic commissions, you have to lose a limb inside the Octagon or suffer a heart attack in the locker room to draw any sort of lengthy medical suspension from Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR). So if you were hoping to see UFC interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane or even Derrick Lewis before the end of the year, there’s one less obstacle standing in their way.
UFCPosted by
Empire Sports Media

UFC 265 Preview: Derrick Lewis – Ciryl Gane

Tomorrow night in the headliner of UFC 265 we will see two top heavyweights battle it out for the interim heavyweight title. The hometown favorite Derrick Lewis (25-7, 1 NC) takes on Ciryl Gane (9-0) in Houston. The Black Beast enters tomorrow as the second ranked heavyweight in the UFC....
UFCchatsports.com

Making the Grade: UFC 265: Lewis vs. Gane edition

An undefeated record with six consecutive wins in the UFC still wasn’t quite enough for Ciryl Gane to graduate from prospect to contender but that all changed on Saturday night. The French heavyweight put on a dominant performance before stopping Derrick Lewis in the third round to claim the interim...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White Suspends Conor McGregor From UFC

UFC President Dana White has listed out some medical suspensions and it includes Conor McGregor, who suffered a leg injury at UFC 264 that will likely to keep him away for the remainder of the season. He had sustained broken tibia at the end of the opening round of Saturday’s...
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Oscar de la Hoya Exposes ‘Rigged’ Floyd Mayweather Fight

Oscar de la Hoya sure does know how to get his name back out there when almost the entire audience of boxing have turned their back on him it seems. Recently, Oscar de la Hoya made waves in the water when he made it his mission to expose people such as Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather, saying they didn’t have a real fight, as it was fake and rigged. Could Oscar de la Hoya be onto something or is this just all for the attention that he now yearns for as many feel that his days are over for spotlight time? Tyson Fury Sad Training ‘Meltdown’ Revealed.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

AEW Dynamite Drops Braun Strowman Bombshell?

Could Braun Strowman be coming to AEW? It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …All Elite Wrestling returns with the latest installment of their weekly AEW on TNT television program. Emanating from their home turf of Daily’s Place amphitheater in Jacksonville, Florida this evening, AEW Dynamite: Homecoming features a jam-packed lineup from top-to-bottom. This Braun Strowman AEW rumor recently leaked.
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Mike Tyson ‘Warning’ To Errol Spence Leaks

Arguably the greatest to ever do it, the man they call Mike Tyson is not ruling out the possibility of a total upset when Manny Pacquiao challenges WBC, IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence on August 21 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Mike Tyson knows what he’s talking about, so I don’t think betting against him is wise…Mike Tyson Posts Floyd Mayweather ‘Racial Slur’ Video.

Comments / 0

Community Policy