UFC 265 weigh-in video: Derrick Lewis has 17.5 pounds on Ciryl Gane for interim title fight

HOUSTON – UFC 265‘s interim heavyweight title fight between Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane is official.

Lewis (25-7 MMA, 16-5 UFC) and Gane (9-0 MMA, 6-0 UFC) successfully made weight at Friday’s morning weigh-ins at the host hotel, and now the stage is set for them to fight for the interim title that will lead to a unifier with undisputed champ Francis Ngannou.

The pair combined for 511.5 pounds on the scale, with Lewis coming in near the divisional limit at 264.5, while Gane was the lighter man registering 247.

UFC 265 takes place Saturday at the Toyota Center. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

Check out the video above to see the highlights of Lewis and Gane weighing in for the UFC 265 main event.