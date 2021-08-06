Cancel
Infrastructure bill poses opportunities, challenges for broadband providers

Cover picture for the articleThe $1 trillion infrastructure bill moving through Congress stands to be a windfall for broadband providers, but how quickly the money is spent and by whom could hinge on the details, telecom attorneys said. The broadband provisions of the infrastructure bill — which collectively would allocate roughly $65 billion toward...

InternetWSAZ

FCC reveals new broadband coverage maps

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Broadband Data Task Force has published a new map that shows data on 4G LTE mobile broadband networks and availability throughout the United States and was released on Friday. This first-of-its-kind map provides the public with more information on mobile service coverage while the Federal...
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

T-Mobile unloads on DISH over Sprint network shutdown letter by DoJ

Recently, a bunch of official and semi-official Sprint and T-Mobile 2G/3G/4G network shutdown dates became available, and DISH was so enraged that it is switching to AT&T as a "primary network" with the argument that its Boost customers will be left hanging with the shutdown of Sprint's voice network. Now...
TechnologyPosted by
SlashGear

T-Mobile fiber-optic home broadband rollout begins in New York

It’s never been more apparent that people need faster Internet connectivity in their homes than it has been during the coronavirus pandemic. With parents working from home while kids were learning from home, strains on typical Internet connections resulted in choppy video meetings and dropped Internet-based calls for many users. As a result, many people began looking for faster Internet connections, and when shopping, more options is always better.
Technologymobileworldlive.com

Dish Network readies 5G beta for Q4

Dish Network executives used its Q2 earnings call to reveal it is at least 60 days away from launching a beta of its 5G network and is on track to meet a government mandate to cover 20 per cent of the US population by June 2022. The operator plans to...
Cell PhonesFierceWireless

T-Mobile CDMA shutdown sparks ‘grave concerns’ at DoJ

The dispute between Dish Network and T-Mobile triggered images of the “magenta Grinch” for Dish Chairman Charlie Ergen and it’s creating a nightmare of sorts for Boost Mobile management – in addition to headaches for T-Mobile’s senior management. Boost customers always have been at the center of the controversy, and...
PoliticsTech Dirt

Telecom Lobbyists Easily Weakened Language In 'Bipartisan' Broadband Infrastructure Bill

So we've already noted how the broadband component of the "bipartisan compromise" infrastructure bill was still helpful, but much weaker than many wanted it to be (pretty much the common theme across the infrastructure package). While there are some useful grant funds for underserved "middle mile" and other networks -- as well as the continuation of a helpful but flawed COVID broadband discount program -- the proposal itself doesn't really do much of anything about the core reason US broadband is so expensive: namely, regional telecom monopolization or the corruption that protects it.
Grand Forks, NDKNOX News Radio

Broadband provider eyes GF for expansion

A Denver-based internet company looking to set up shop in Grand Forks is a step closer to inking a franchise agreement with the city. The council gave preliminary approval to the deal at last night’s (Monday) Committee of the Whole meeting. Clarity Telecom is looking to invest $30 million dollars...
Congress & Courtsbeckershospitalreview.com

Infrastructure bill extends Medicare sequester, spares provider relief fund

Hospitals and physician groups successfully lobbied to exclude a clawback of billions in unspent provider relief funds as a financing source for the infrastructure bill, Bloomberg reported July 28. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., confirmed that the $43.7 billion in unspent COVID-19 relief funds were untouched in the $550 million infrastructure...
EconomyPosted by
Axios

Big Telecom comes out on top in $65B broadband upgrade

The White House-backed infrastructure bill now moving toward Senate approval divvies up $65 billion in broadband funding in ways that largely please the big cable and telecom companies. The big picture: President Biden's spending blueprints and talking points stoked alarm in the industry over the prospect of price regulation or...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Lootpress

EXPLAINER: What the $65B broadband service plan will do

The Senate’s $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan includes a $65 billion investment in broadband that the White House says will “deliver reliable, affordable, high–speed internet to every household.”. It may not actually achieve that, but it’s a major step in that direction. The broadband funding is a “great down payment”...
InternetNevada Daily Mail & Sunday Nevada Herald

Local providers to honor Emergency Broadband Benefit program

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is offering a temporary program, the Emergency Broadband Benefit program (EBB), to reduce the monthly cost of internet service. This program will help provide you with discounted internet at home. If your household is eligible, you could get up to $50 per month off your internet bill. Internet service providers will help sign up eligible households until funding for the program runs out.
Watertown Daily Times

AARP encourages state residents to apply for broadband benefit

The importance of access to high-speed internet for millions of Wisconsin residents increased significantly over the past year to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Sam Wilson, state director of AARP Wisconsin. It served as a replacement to trips to the store for milk, eggs, and toilet paper as well as an electronic gateway to schools, clinics, and workplaces, he added.
Internettelecompetitor.com

Report: Streaming Traffic Growth Threatens Rural Broadband Economics

As much as 94% of rural broadband providers’ network costs is related to streaming video entertainment, according to an academic paper from Roslyn Layton, PhD and Petrus Potgieter, PhD. Those costs have been rising and as they continue to do so, rural broadband economics are threatened, the authors argue. According...
Internetilsr.org

In the Wall Street Journal: Cable, Internet Companies Stand to Gain From Broadband Funding in Infrastructure

The Senate recently approved a $1 trillion infrastructure bill, something that could have huge impacts in the realm of broadband and connectivity. The bill includes $65 billion to improve Internet access for low income, traditionally isolated communities. In addition, the bill mandates minor reforms such as requirements to disclose service levels and prices and to withhold funds from carriers with prolonged outages. The bill also distributes grants through state offices and not the Federal Communications Commission as has been done in the past for broadband funding. The purpose of this shift, according to ILSR’s Community Broadband Networks Initiative Director Christopher Mitchell, is that state offices are more knowledgeable about how best to distribute resources. The bill stops short, as he mentions, at funding public networks, which could serve as competition to the monopolies currently dominating the broadband industry.
knba.org

Akiak to become first Y-K Delta community with high-speed, broadband internet

The Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta is the second largest region in the United States without access to broadband internet, but not for much longer. One Tribe plans to beam down the region’s first broadband speeds from space. The current state of internet access in the Y-K Delta is abysmal. Three hundred dollars...

