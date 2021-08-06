Cancel
MLB

Red Sox prospects Marcelo Mayer, Triston Casas crack ESPN’s Top 50 list

By Khari Thompson
Boston
 5 days ago

Mayer, the Red Sox' first-round draft pick, debuts within the top 30, while Casas has dominated for Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics.

Triston Casas. Sue Ogrocki/AP

The Red Sox came into the 2021 season with one of the 10 least-favorable minor league rankings in the league, despite some room for hope with Triston Casas, Jeter Downs, Jarren Duran, and Bobby Dalbec in their farm system.

All signs point to those rankings changing a bit when 2022 rolls around.

A new list from ESPN MLB insider Kiley McDaniel has Boston boasting two of the league’s top 50 prospects in shortstop Marcelo Mayer and the first baseman Casas.

Mayer, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, debuts on the list at No. 29 overall — one spot behind Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Jordan Lawler, who went sixth overall in the draft, and one slot in front of Texas Rangers right-hander Jack Leiter, whom many Red Sox faithful wanted in the draft.

The slick-fielding 18-year-old is already taking pitches like a seasoned pro in the Florida Complex League, finishing his debut 0-for-1 with three walks and a run scored.

McDaniel called Mayer “a scout’s dream” after the Red Sox selected him and said the young infielder has all the tools to be an All-Star. But he also cautioned Mayer will need to grow into his frame, saying he’s “a projection bet, so don’t look for big power numbers in the next year or two.”

If it’s big power you want, you might want to buy some Casas stock right about now.

The No. 26 overall pick in the 2018 draft is sending baseballs to Saturn regularly as a member of Team USA at the Toyko Olympics in addition to his .271/.354/.424 slash line with six home runs in Double-A this season.

“Casas has had 30-homer-caliber raw power since he was about 15 years old, and he’s slowly been proving it at each higher level,” McDaniel said of the big first baseman, ranking him No. 47. “There’s a good shot he’s in the Red Sox’s lineup at some point in 2022, and he may be there awhile.”

As of right now, Red Sox manager Alex Cora has taken care to dispel notions that Casas could join the team in 2021, saying “that’s not something we’re looking at.”

But fans have gotten a taste of the future with speedy outfielder Jarren Duran (who lands an honorable mention on McDaniel’s list) playing for the big club. Though Duran hasn’t hit much yet to start his MLB career, he has showed off his wheels a few times and hit two home runs since being called up to start the second half of the season.

With this highly touted group, not to mention Downs (though he’s having a tough year at Triple-A Worcester), the Red Sox might be on their way to changing the perception about their farm system heading into next season.

