So you’ve decided to invest in crypto. Now what? A step by step guide to getting started. We know, we know: Cryptocurrencies are confusing. And if you’re in the market to buy some of one, making a choice can be utterly overwhelming. After all, there are more than 10,000 cryptos to choose from. Most of those are ngmi, as they say—not gonna make it. (That is to say: buggy, meme-y, or scammy, just like your financial advisor warned you.)