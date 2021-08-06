Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Even With Pandemic Shutdowns, Air Pollution Remains High in Minority Neighborhoods

Posted by 
Real Health
Real Health
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Udt7b_0bJtARlT00

Early in the spring of 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, news outlets reported a rare silver lining amid the global health crisis: With fewer cars on the streets, many neighborhoods in the country seemed to be experiencing less smog and less overall pollution.

However, a new study looking beyond anecdotal evidence suggests the phenomenon might have benefited only white, affluent communities, while poorer Black and brown neighborhoods continue to face major environmental health burdens despite global shutdowns, ABC News reports.

Led by researchers at George Washington University, the study analyzed pollution levels faced by various demographics in 15 cities, including New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta and Detroit throughout 2020 and 2021. In particular, scientists were interested in local levels of nitrogen dioxide, a traffic-related air pollutant that research has linked to community-wide health impacts such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart disease and preterm births.

What they found was that although pollution levels decreased overall throughout urban areas during the pandemic’s peak, nitrogen dioxide levels remained elevated in primarily Black and brown communities, compared with levels in predominantly white neighborhoods. This held true when comparing income and education levels across various communities; however, the study’s authors noted that the divide was steepest when the data were broken down by race and ethnicity.

“When we look at the history of the U.S. in the 20th century, going all the way back to the days of redlining, a lot of the ways that our urban areas were constructed, where highway interstates are, which neighborhoods are located by certain industries, that is years and years of racism that’s again woven into the fabric of cities,” said Gaige Kerr, Phd, lead author of the study and a scientist in the Department of Environmental and Occupational Health at George Washington University.

To remedy the disparity, researchers are calling for broad policy changes to help address environmental risks and curb pollution in places at high risk. Kerr, for example, suggests rerouting heavy trucks out of Black and brown neighborhoods and supporting greener public transportation options in cities.

To learn more about how air pollution disproportionately impacts people of color in the United States, read “Dirty Air.”

Comments / 0

Real Health

Real Health

New York City, NY
649
Followers
902
Post
85K+
Views
ABOUT

Real Health is the leading health magazine for African Americans in the United States. Launched in 2004, it covers fitness and nutrition as well as a broad range of health issues affecting black families.

 https://www.realhealthmag.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Society
City
Atlanta, NY
New York City, NY
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Environmental Pollution#Race And Ethnicity#Urban Areas#Abc News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
Related
Public Healthgwu.edu

COVID-19 Shutdowns Reveal Racial Disparities in Exposure to Air Pollution

A new study of COVID-19 shutdowns in the United States reveals pronounced disparities in air pollution—with disenfranchised, minority neighborhoods still experiencing more exposure to a harmful air pollutant compared to wealthier, white communities. This first-of-a-kind study published by George Washington University researchers looks at how air pollution changed after schools...
Baton Rouge, LAKNOE TV8

Microplastic air pollution study continues during pandemic

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Researchers are among those who have had their work impacted by the shutdowns and pandemic-related regulations. At LSU, the journey to understand the microscopic world of plastics had to adjust. “Early on, we were planning on doing the research in the field,” said LSU Chemical...
EnvironmentMedical News Today

Everyday chemicals contribute to air pollution mortality

Air pollution is responsible for the deaths of around 7 million people each year — and 91% of the global population is exposed to air that exceeds the limits on pollution levels set by the World Health Organization (WHO). Fine particulate matter is a key source of air pollution. This...
Environmentdoctorslounge.com

Climate Change Worsens Wildfires, Bringing Poorer Health to All

MONDAY, Aug. 9, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Smoke from wildfires burning along the West Coast is choking the entire United States, reminding everyone of the hazards of climate change. But that haze isn't just stinging your eyes and choking your breath -- it poses a direct threat to your health,...
Dubois County, INduboiscountyherald.com

Monitors show local air pollution levels

The far-reaching effects of unprecedented wildfires out west, in combination with regional pollution, have recently caused air quality alerts in Dubois County and the surrounding area. Ohio Valley Safe Air, a joint venture with Southwestern Indiana Citizens for Quality of Life and Valley Watch, is installing monitors throughout southern Indiana...
Public Healthleadertimes.com

Mexico homicides remained at high levels despite pandemic

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The most authoritative count of homicides in Mexico was published Tuesday and it shows killings remain essentially unchanged at 36,579 in 2020. Even though the coronavirus pandemic reduced many activities in Mexico in 2020, the number of killings was essentially equal to the 36,661 that occurred in 2019. That means that Mexico’s nation-wide murder rate in […]
ScienceIFLScience

Risk Of Dementia Increased Even By Slightly Higher Air Pollution, Study Finds

A massive long-running study has found a link between air pollution and an increased risk of dementia, concluding that even slightly higher levels of air pollution exposure over an extended period can significantly increase a person's risk of dementia. Reported in the journal Environmental Health Perspectives, researchers from the University...
Healthhealthing.ca

Is air pollution fuelling rising dementia rates?

Reducing air pollution — particularly the concentration of fine particulates and pollutants from burning fossil fuel — is linked to a lower risk of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, according to a series of studies presented in Denver this week. The research, unveiled at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference, found compelling...
EnvironmentFast Company

Most of our exposure to air pollution happens indoors

Getting vehicles off the road may do wonders for smog, but there’s more to air pollution than that. The shift away from vehicles powered by fossil fuels and the improvement of outdoor air quality in urban areas, combined with changes to buildings and lifestyles, means that indoor air pollution will become much more important in the future. And there aren’t many easy answers about how much of a risk this will create–or how to address it.
Environmentmarketresearchtelecast.com

They measure enough greenhouse gas for a 1.5 ° C rise

(Bloomberg) – The major new report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) made headlines around the world Monday with a dire message: Climate change is here, and human choices they will determine how much it will get worse. This will come as no surprise to those who have...
New Orleans, LAaudacy.com

Hospitality leaders remain optimistic even as pandemic surges again

The New Orleans hospitality industry is dealing with potential good news, like fall festivals and the return of cruises from New Orleans, but also worrisome trends in the coronavirus pandemic. "We're still optimistic is the bottom line," said New Orleans & Company Senior Vice President Kelly Schulz says even with...
IndustrySeattle Times

COVID, wildfires spell big business for air purifier industry

Between the coronavirus’s airborne transmission and more recently choking smoke sent aloft by Western wildfires — some of which drifted thousands of miles to settle over East Coast cities — the very air Americans breathe has gone from afterthought to worrisome threat. One sector that’s managed to benefit from these...
Environmentburlington-record.com

Cloth masks used for COVID-19 protection will not help against wildfire smoke

Cloth masks used to slow the spread of COVID-19, by blocking respiratory droplets, offer little protection against wildfire smoke, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Colorado continues to struggle with air quality as smoke from California wildfires mixes with elevated ozone pollution. Tuesday was the 38th straight...
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy