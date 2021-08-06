Sol Bamba: Middlesbrough will give defender a role this season after battling back from cancer, says Neil Warnock

Sol Bamba will have a role to play at Middlesbrough this season after fighting his way back from cancer, says manager Neil Warnock. The 36-year-old defender, who underwent treatment for non-Hodgkin lymphoma earlier this year, has been training with Boro under the watchful eye of Warnock, with whom he worked at former club Cardiff, in a bid to regain fitness after being released by the Welsh side at the end of his contract.