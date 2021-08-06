Dine like you are in Japan at this new revolving sushi bar in Troy

Olympic athletes like Alex Morgan, Noah Lyles, and Katie Ledecky, who are participating in the 2020 Tokyo Games, need to fuel their bodies with the right food and drinks if they are going to compete at top levels. These athletes are not just competing; they are going for Olympic gold, the reward of greatness. But what is it like to eat in the Olympic Village dining hall during a pandemic year? Luckily, their hosts have thought of pretty much everything and created a dining experience that has many athletes taking to TikTok to share with the fans who root for them.