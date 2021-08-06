Dine like you are in Japan at this new revolving sushi bar in Troy
The 2020 Tokyo Olympics are still happening through this Sunday, but if you want to get a taste of what Japan has to offer, you can try it anytime at this new restaurant in Troy. You really do feel like you’ve been transported to another country when you first walk into Kura Sushi and see the revolving sushi bar winding its way through the restaurant. It’s the first of its kind in Michigan and the concept comes straight from Japan.www.clickondetroit.com
