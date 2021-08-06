In Advance of Next Week's Show at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica, Lindsey Stirling Talks About the Power of Perseverance

Violinist Lindsey Stirling was on a plane to South America where she was about to begin a tour when the world started to shut down to stop the spread of COVID. “We were on our way there, and our phones started buzzing with texts telling us to turn around and come back,” she says via phone from an Arkansas tour stop. Lindsey Stirling performs at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14, at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica. “It was quite jarring to lose all that adrenaline from getting ready to go on stage for an entire tour to literally being stuck at home. But I’m so grateful. All things considered, I’m grateful to have been around family. I stayed with my sister on her farm. It was such a special time. I got to know my nieces. It was, of course, filled with ups and downs, and everyone’s mental health got thrown into check, but I felt grateful for the people I was surrounded with.”