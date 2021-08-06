Cancel
Teller County, CO

Teller County Sheriff looking for escaped inmate, accused of trying to kill an officer

By Shelby Filangi
KRDO News Channel 13
 5 days ago
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Law enforcement is searching for an escaped inmate from the Teller County Jail.

According to the Teller County Sheriff's Office, Chanecy Ray Colwell escaped from custody at 2:55 a.m. on Friday from the Teller County Detention Facility in Divide.

The Sheriff's Office says he was an inmate worker for the past two months and he escaped while working Friday morning.

Colwell was arrested in November of 2020 after leading several departments on a lengthy pursuit near Cripple Creek.

On November 21, 2020, Colwell fired several rounds at deputies and officers before escaping into a wooded area. He was eventually found and arrested on charges including first-degree attempted murder of a police officer, assault in the first degree, and resisting arrest.

On Monday, Colwell was sentenced to 34 years in the department of corrections.

The Sheriff's Office says there is no need to shelter in place, however, residents should expect a heavy law enforcement presence in the area. The FBI is currently assisting in the search. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Teller County Sheriff's Office at (719)-687-9652.

The post Teller County Sheriff looking for escaped inmate, accused of trying to kill an officer appeared first on KRDO .

