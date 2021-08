Vanessa Bryant has reached a settlement with her mom Sofia Laine after Laine sued Bryant for reneging on Kobe Bryant’s alleged promise to financially take care of her in perpetuity. Laine’s lawsuit alleged that, after Kobe’s death in January 2020, Bryant tried to cut all ties with Laine and forced her out of a home Kobe had bought for her. She claimed she served as a personal assistant and nanny for the couple’s children and was owed more than $200,000, or $96 an hour.