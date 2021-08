Aaliyah’s estate on Wednesday condemned what it called an “unscrupulous endeavor” to release music from the late singer after social media posts and a website appeared to tease upcoming material with the hashtag #Aaliyahiscoming. “We have always been confused as to why there is such a tenacity in causing more pain alongside what we already have to cope with for the rest of our lives,” the statement read. “This unscrupulous endeavor to release Aaliyah’s music without any transparency or full accounting to the estate compels our hearts to express a word — forgiveness.” The statement comes after Blackground Records 2.0 — a...