Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

'Ted Lasso' Star Toheeb Jimoh Details His Love for Sam's Journey in Season 2 (Exclusive)

By Brian Jones
Popculture
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeason 2 of the hit Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso is currently streaming, and one character who is getting a lot of love is Sam Obisanya, who is played by Toheeb Jimoh. In Season 1, Sam is a player on AFC Richmond who is trying to find his place on the team and battling homesickness. In Season 2, Sam has become a leader on the team who will take a stand on and off the pitch. PopCulture.com recently caught up with Jimoh, who revealed his love for Sam's journey.

popculture.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Sudeikis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corruption#Popculture#Afc Richmond#Cerithium Oil#The Dubai Air#Nigerian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesfoxwilmington.com

‘Ted Lasso’ star Jason Sudeikis: 5 things to know about the actor

While Jason Sudeikis has appeared on television shows and even led movies for many years now, he’s reached a new level of success with “Ted Lasso.”. The Apple TV+ comedy sees the actor play an infectiously optimistic soccer coach who was hired by the team’s bitter owner to sink the team, though he manages to bring everyone together instead.
Popculture

'Ted Lasso' Season 2: Sam Makes Controversial Decision That Impacts AFC Richmond in Episode 3

[Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 3 spoilers ahead.] AFC Richmond star, Sam Obisanya (Toheeb Jimoh) gets a feature storyline in the third episode of Ted Lasso Season 2 and it is one that seemingly impacts the team after he decides to take a stand against a big company. The AFC Richmond player protests against Dubai Air for being owned by Cerithium Oil — a company responsible for the damage in his home country of Nigeria following multiple oil spills.
Popculture

'Ted Lasso' Star Cristo Fernandez Talks Dani Rojas' Challenges in Season 2 (Exclusive)

In the Season 2 premiere of Ted Lasso, Dani Rojas is featured as he deals with the yips. This occurred when he accidentally killed AFC Richmond mascot Earl when he kicked the soccer ball at him during a penalty kick. PopCulture.com recently caught up with Cristo Fernandez who plays Dani in the Apple TV+ series. Fernandez loves that fans get to see another side of Dani after being introduced midway through Season 1.
Cosmopolitan

Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso season 3: Release date, storyline and more

Good news, Jason Sudeikis fans: Ted Lasso season 3 is officially happening on Apple TV+, and here's what we know about it so far. The second season of the show, which follows a small-time football coach who is hired to coach a professional team in England despite having no experience coaching soccer, dropped in July 2021. But fans didn't have to worry about whether they'd get another instalment: the third series was actually already confirmed. Here's what we know so far.
TV & VideosTell-Tale TV

Ted Lasso Review: Lavender (Season 2 Episode 2)

Former AFC Richmond player Jamie Tartt returns in Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 2, “Lavender,” an episode that’s as much about the former members of the team as it is its current ones. It’s unlikely that anybody watching this show is surprised by Jamie’s return, he’s always had unfinished business...
TV Seriesnewsbrig.com

Ted Lasso season 2 review: TV’s nicest show urges everyone to try harder

After the underdog soccer team at the center of Apple TV Plus’ comedy Ted Lasso experiences a devastating loss against its biggest rival, player Sam Obisanya is interviewed about the failure. “We lost, very badly, but we tried,” he says. “We gave it everything we had, and for me that is OK, because what’s worse is not to try at all. To try is scary, because you can end up losing a lot. But you have to put your heart out there, otherwise what’s the point?”
TV SeriesDecider

‘Ted Lasso’: Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, and Phil Dunster Debate the “Real Love Story” of Season 2

Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 2 “Lavender” sees the return of the bad boy of AFC Richmond. Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster) might have thought he was on top of the world last season, but life has humbled him. After being unceremoniously kicked off a hit British reality dating show, Jamie is not only revealed as a major twat to the public, but dropped from the line up over at Man City. Lost, Jamie turns to the two people who ever successfully got through to him: former flame Keeley Jones (Juno Temple) and ex-coach Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis). However Keeley is happily boo-ed up with Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) now and Ted Lasso is loath to disrupt the new dynamics of his team.
CelebritiesPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Meet Brendan Hunt, the Secret to Why Everyone Fell in Love With ‘Ted Lasso’

In some respects, Brendan Hunt pulled off the most difficult job of all on Ted Lasso. He’s the guy who made you fall in love with the annoying lead character. Sure, the Apple TV+ comedy series—which just broke an Emmy nominations record for season one and premiered season two last week to rave reviews—is celebrated now. It’s a show about an underdog British football team, yes. But it was also so profound in depicting the power of a positive outlook in hard times that audiences, discovering it at the harshest moments of the pandemic, championed its now-legendary “niceness” as healing.
Celebritiesdigitalspy.com

Ted Lasso star didn’t think the show would ever happen

Ted Lasso co-creator and star Brendan Hunt originally feared the sporty sitcom wouldn't make it to the screen. The actor, who is now a Primetime Emmy Award nominee thanks to his role as Coach Beard, recently caught up with Entertainment Weekly to reflect on the Apple TV+ show's slow road to creation.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Can Ted Lasso's Jamie Tartt Be Redeemed In Season 2? The Actor Has Thoughts

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Ted Lasso Season 2 episode "Lavender." Read at your own risk!. It's hard to argue that Season 1 of Ted Lasso really had an outright villain, though Phil Dunster's Jamie Tartt certainly created a downer ending for AFC Richmond. The soccer club only needed a tie to avoid relegation to a lesser lead, and just when it seemed they'd accomplish that goal, former teammate Jamie blew past the defenders and launched a goal into the net to secure the win for the old club he returned to Manchester City. But where does that leave things for Season 2?

Comments / 0

Community Policy