'Ted Lasso' Star Toheeb Jimoh Details His Love for Sam's Journey in Season 2 (Exclusive)
Season 2 of the hit Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso is currently streaming, and one character who is getting a lot of love is Sam Obisanya, who is played by Toheeb Jimoh. In Season 1, Sam is a player on AFC Richmond who is trying to find his place on the team and battling homesickness. In Season 2, Sam has become a leader on the team who will take a stand on and off the pitch. PopCulture.com recently caught up with Jimoh, who revealed his love for Sam's journey.popculture.com
