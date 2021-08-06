'Ted Lasso' Star Toheeb Jimoh Details His Love for Sam's Journey in Season 2 (Exclusive)

Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 2 “Lavender” sees the return of the bad boy of AFC Richmond. Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster) might have thought he was on top of the world last season, but life has humbled him. After being unceremoniously kicked off a hit British reality dating show, Jamie is not only revealed as a major twat to the public, but dropped from the line up over at Man City. Lost, Jamie turns to the two people who ever successfully got through to him: former flame Keeley Jones (Juno Temple) and ex-coach Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis). However Keeley is happily boo-ed up with Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) now and Ted Lasso is loath to disrupt the new dynamics of his team.