Jimmy Smith carted off with apparent leg injury

By Myles Simmons
NBC Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ravens defensive backfield could be taking a hit. According to multiple reporters at Friday’s practice, cornerback Jimmy Smith suffered an apparent leg injury and had to be carted off the field. Smith was covering Mark Andrews on the play and got tangled up with the tight end. After the...

