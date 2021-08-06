Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Universal Display stock slips after mixed report

By Emily Bary
Posted by 
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Shares of Universal Display Corp. are off 12.7% in Friday morning trading after the maker of display technologies reported a mixed set of quarterly results. Universal Display posted second-quarter revenue of $129.7 million Thursday, with that top-line total coming above the FactSet consensus of $128.1 million, but the company's 85 cents in earnings per share fell below the 88-cent consensus figure. "Not only did UDC report a miss due to lower than expected [operating margins], it also failed to raise CY21 revenue guide that investors have over the past six months viewed as conservative," wrote Susquehanna analyst Mehdi Hosseini, who has a negative rating on the stock. Others took a more positive view, including Needham's James Ricchiuti, who wrote that the maintenance of Universal Display's revenue outlook was "no small accomplishment given the ongoing supply chain disruptions being experienced throughout the tech sector." He has a buy rating on the stock, which has dropped 6.5% over the past three months as the S&P 500 has risen 5.5%.

www.marketwatch.com

Comments / 0

MarketWatch

MarketWatch

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Universal Display Corp#Oled#Factset#Udc#Needham#Universal Display
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Moderna Stock Is Slipping Today

Bank of America analyst Geoff Meacham stated that Moderna's shares are priced at a "ridiculous" level. Moderna's market cap is now greater than those of several other drugmakers generating higher revenue. The key for Moderna to continue its success will be to secure supply deals for 2022 and beyond. What...
TrafficPosted by
MarketWatch

EIA: U.S. gasoline consumption to rise in 2022 but remain shy of pre-pandemic level

U.S. gasoline consumption rose to an average of 8.6 million barrels a day in the first half of 2021 from 8.3 million barrels a day in the last six months of 2020, the Energy Information Administration said Tuesday in its monthly Short-term Energy Outlook, but remained below the 9.3 million barrel-a-day pace seen in the second half of 2019. Consumption in the May-to-July period was stronger than expected, with growth in employment and a pickup in mobility leading to rising demand so far in 2021, the report said. The July report forecast U.S. gasoline consumption to average 8.8 million barrels...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Here's what Wall Street expects from Fujifilm's earnings report

On August 13, Fujifilm will present their latest quarterly figures. Wall Street predict expect Fujifilm will release earnings per share of ¥65.10. Go here to follow Fujifilm stock price in real-time ahead of earnings. Fujifilm will be reporting Q1 earnings on August 13. Forecasts of 5 analysts expect earnings of...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

What Wall Street expects from Boston Pizza Royalties's earnings

On August 13, Boston Pizza Royalties will report earnings from Q2. Analysts on Wall Street expect Boston Pizza Royalties will release earnings per share of CAD 0.170. Go here to watch Boston Pizza Royalties stock price in real-time on Markets Insider. On August 13, Boston Pizza Royalties reveals figures for...
Stocksinvesting.com

Taking Stock of the Impressive Earnings Picture

Note: The following is an excerpt from this week’s Earnings Trends report. You can access the full report that contains detailed historical actual and estimates for the current and following periods, please click here>>>. Here are the key points:. With the bulk of the Q2 earnings season now behind us,...
MarketsBusiness Insider

Here's what to expect from GreenPower Motor Company's earnings report

On August 13, GreenPower Motor Company will present their latest quarterly figures. Wall Street predict expect GreenPower Motor Company will release losses per share of CAD 0.092. Follow GreenPower Motor Company stock price in real-time here. On August 13, GreenPower Motor Company will report latest earnings. 3 analysts are predicting...
EconomyPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why HyreCar Stock Is Plunging 46% Today

More and more drivers are renting cars on HyreCar's platform. HyreCar's costs, though, remain high, but management has big growth plans. Investors may want to keep an eye on the stock given its growth potential. What happened. Shares of HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) are falling off a cliff this morning and...
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

SmileDirectClub downgraded by JP Morgan after disappointing Q2 earnings; shares heading toward 16-month low

JP Morgan downgraded teledentistry company SmileDirectClub Inc. to underweight from neutral on Tuesday, after the company posted a wider-than-expected second-quarter loss and sales that fell short of estimates, weighed down by an April cyberattack and the impact of the pandemic. The stock was down 15% premarket and was headed toward a 16-month low. "The quarter was obviously disappointing, especially given that management guided for 2Q almost halfway through," analysts led by Robbie Marcus wrote in a note to clients. "While we can debate extensively how impactful the macroeconomics were to SDC specifically, they are seeing significant headwinds to the...
Stocksraleighnews.net

U.S. stocks end mixed amid CPI report

NEW YORK, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) -- U.S. stocks finished mixed on Wednesday as investors parsed the nation's July Consumer Price Index (CPI) data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 220.30 points, or 0.62 percent, to 35,484.97. The S&P 500 rose 10.95 points, or 0.25 percent, to 4,447.70. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 22.95 points, or 0.16 percent, to 14,765.14.
StocksNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

U.S. Stock Futures Mixed as Market Shrugs Off Inflation Report

U.S. stock futures were mixed Wednesday night after the market shrugged off the July inflation report and the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 hit records. Dow futures rose 9 points, or 0.03%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.01% and 0.10%, respectively. In the regular trading session,...
StocksInvestorPlace

4 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: AMZN, SBUX, COIN, U

The S&P 500 notched another record high on Wednesday but failed to give bulls some much needed follow-through. It’s a waiting game through these slow summer trading sessions. Let’s look at some top stock trades. Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 1: Amazon. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has not performed well since...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Caterpillar, Home Depot, and Walgreens Lift Dow Jones to Record Even as Visa Stock Falls

The Dow's retail- and manufacturing-heavy makeup has it moving up on the latest economic news. Tech and healthcare stocks are today's Dow laggards. Another piece of positive economic data, and another record for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI). As of 2:01 p.m. EDT on Aug. 11, the index of 30 of the biggest U.S. companies is up 206 points to 35,470, putting it on track to close at another all-time high today. Today's move higher follows the release of the U.S. Department of Labor's Consumer Price Index Summary early this morning that showed a hot economy continues to drive prices higher.
MarketsBusiness Insider

Singapore Technologies Engineering earnings preview: what Wall Street is expecting

Singapore Technologies Engineering will present their latest quarterly figures on August 12. Analysts on Wall Street expect Singapore Technologies Engineering will release earnings per share of SGD 0.039. Go here to follow Singapore Technologies Engineering stock price in real-time ahead of earnings. On August 12, Singapore Technologies Engineering is reporting...
MarketsPosted by
MarketWatch

SmileDirectClub stock drops after cyberattack and pandemic ding results

A display box for SmileSirectClub's Nighttime Clear Aligners. By Getty Images EARNINGS RESULTS. SmileDirectClub Inc. shares dropped in the extended session Monday after the teledentistry company’s quarterly results and outlook came in worse than expected following an April cyberattack and the prolonged effects of COVID-19 on its customer base.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Qualys stock surges as earnings and outlook top Street views

Qualys Inc. shares surged in the extended session Monday after the company hiked its outlook for the year based on strong demand for its cloud security products. Qualys (QLYS) shares rallied 5% after hours, following a 2.7% rise in the regular session to close at $105.11. The stock was up 5% premarket Tuesday.
Financial ReportsPosted by
MarketWatch

Sysco shares jump after earnings beat, 'strong' July

Sysco Corp. stock rose 4.5% in Tuesday premarket trading after the foodservice company reported fiscal fourth-quarter TKTKTK Net income totaled $151.1 million, or 29 cents per share, after a loss of $618.4 million, or $1.22 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of 71 cents beat the FactSet consensus for 60 cents. Sales of $16.14 billion were up from $8.87 billion last year and also ahead of the FactSet consensus for $14.66 billion. The company says "currently [there are] no signs of Delta variant impacting demand," and July demand is strong. Sysco stock has slipped 1.1% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index is up 18% for the period.

Comments / 0

Community Policy