Tennessee says court ruling prohibits Biden's new eviction pause

Tennessee's court system won't follow a new COVID-19 pandemic eviction moratorium by President Joe Biden's administration because of the federal appeals court for its region.

Attorneys helping tenants said the legal interpretation leaves those now facing eviction with limited options.

The attorneys said they are trying to negotiate with landlords to accept federal pandemic housing aid applied for by tenants, or get landlords to cut ties with tenants who agree to move out sooner than required.

Either aims to avoid an eviction mark on their record that could inhibit their ability to get a new place to live in the future.

The state is citing a 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling from last month.