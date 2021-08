The billionaire may be the most charming public figure to come out of Silicon Valley yet, but his influence is an echo of old, problematic ideas about the rich. It’s no secret that the average tech bro and hustle culture entrepreneur loves Elon Musk — and the appeal is understandable, to a degree. His online presence shakes markets and changes lives, and despite several controversies that have followed in his wake, Musk remains a genius when it comes to marketing his personality. He’s branded himself as a forward-thinking visionary who would put anything on the line for the sake of progress, and he’s carved a spot for himself as an inspiration for everyone who resonates with his innovative presentation.