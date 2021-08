Bob's Burgers and Last Man On Earth star Kristen Schaal is opening up about why she got fired from South Park after only a month of working on the show. In a new interview, Schaal retraces her path to comedic fame, including the stop she made working on South Park season 11 along with Trey Parker and Matt Stone (who just inked a $900 million deal for six more seasons as well as fourteen movies for Paramount+). You may not think that the makers of South Park run a strict workplace, but according to Kristen Schaal, the infraction that got her booted was simple: blabbermouth.