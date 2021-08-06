7180 Teague Dr

Make it easy on yourself! Just move into this Pristine One Level Home. This beautiful home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, family room w/vaulted ceilings, skylights, brick gas fireplace w/mantel & remote, hardwood & vinyl floors. Large eat in kitchen w/breakfast bar, granite counter tops, newer kitchen floor, newer ss dishwasher, side by side refrigerator, ss microwave, smooth top JennAir range. Solid wood Merillat cabinets with roll out drawers. Kitchen opens to dining room. There is a 34' x 16 Vaulted Sunroom with 4 skylights and access to side deck. Entire interior freshly painted, HVAC replaced & upgraded (2016), Hot water heater, (2021), New Roof (2021), gutters are fitted with leaf guards, shed and house painted (2018). New aggregate driveway (2020). Attached 2 car garage with shelving, large laundry room w/washer/dryer, an abundance of cabinets, folding counter & storage area. Enjoy your level, private yard and back yard with patio & aggregate walkways. This home comes with a combined adjacent lot with only one HOA DUES for both home & double lot. Exterior storage shed with replaced roof. Country front porch and large back deck. Located near the Lafayette Park, Tennis Courts and Monish Gate.,Granite Counter,Wood Cabinets,Fireplace in Family Room.
Comments / 0