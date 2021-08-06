7180 Teague Dr

JUST IN TIME FOR SUMMER FUN AND START OF A NEW SCHOOL YEAR! Come see this lovely 5 bedroom home in popular Crescent Lakes neighborhood. Tile entry greets you at the front door and leads you into the spacious living area of this open concept floor plan. The living room boasts stone fireplace and picture windows with a gorgeous view of the backyard. The Dining area adjacent to the kitchen has a wall of windows with access to the covered deck, perrfect for outdoor fun and entertaining. The kitchen with its warm cabinetry, ample work space and breakfast bar make family meal preparations easy. The main floor laundry is conveniently tucked between the kitchen and garage. The Master Suite has a walk in closet, private bath with shower, jacuzzi bath and dual vanities. Two additional bedrooms share the hall bath. The view out lower level is complete with large family room, 2 more large bedrooms, bath and storage. New interior paint plus newly painted experior make this home move in ready. In addition to new paint, other numerous upgrades include all LED lighting throughout the home, "Smart" Garage Doors, Epoxy garage floor, Ring-Doorbell system, Commercial Sysco Wi-Fi CAT 6, Alarm System is active and can be transferred. Water Softner remains. Crescent Lakes families enjoy 5 private stocked lakes, 2 community pools, clubhouse, playground, sidewalks that wind through the neighborhood and take children across the street to the highly rated Andover Central schools, K-12. There is also a city park which hosts live concerts during the summer and fall. Andover is also home to the newest and largest YMCA in the area complete with a waterpark.