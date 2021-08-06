Cancel
Real Estate

7180 Teague Dr

jollyrealtygroup.com
 5 days ago

This home features an open living concept with 9 foot ceilings on the first floor and formal dining for hosting your guests. Gorgeous laminate flooring throughout the main floor. Enjoy your open kitchen with granite, tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. Come home and relax either of the 2 gorgeous master suites. All of the amenities you would expect in a BRAND NEW home!

www.jollyrealtygroup.com

#Open Kitchen#Stainless Steel#Laminate Flooring#Tile
602 Holiday Rd

602 Holiday Rd

This charming, well maintained home in the heart of the Gardner Park subdivision is sure to check every box on your list. Some exterior features include a large corner lot with a privately fenced backyard that sports 2 nice outbuildings. Inside, you'll find a meticulously maintained home that boasts granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and an extra large laundry room. Each bathroom has been updated with ceramic tile floors, matching granite vanities and trending tile shower/tub. This home is truly move-in ready.
7037 Duncan Acres Dr

7037 Duncan Acres Dr

NEW low maintenance townhomes centrally located in Belmont, convenient to downtown Belmont shopping and dining and minutes from I-85! Plan highlights include nicely appointed kitchen, convenient tech center, and spacious owner's suite. New stainless appliances, marble kitchen countertops, and spacious bedrooms!
1248 Marcela Dr

1248 Marcela Dr

Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch home located in the Vinales neighborhood. Home features larger master with en suite bathroom. Living room with natural gas logs. Kitchen with dining area and separate laundry room complete the indoor living space. Enjoy the outdoors from the cover front porch or the rear deck. Mostly level back yard is fenced. Roof replaced in 2019. HVAC replaced in 2019. Just minutes to I-85, shopping and downtown Gastonia. Call to see this one today!
415 Blue Bay Ct

415 Blue Bay Ct

**NEW HOME UNDER CONSTRUCTION EXPECTED COMPLETION DATE DECEMBER 2021. 1 Story with Finished Basement & 3 Car Garage! Gourmet Kitchen w/Quartz Counters and Island, Tile backsplash, Upgraded Cabinetry, hardware and undermount lighting. GE Stainless Cafe' Gas Cooktop & hood, 30" Wall Oven, Hybrid Dishwasher and Microwave. Den off the Foyer, Great Room w/ 11 ft. Ceiling, Gas Fireplace w/ stacked stone to ceiling. Entertainer's Dream w/ screened Lanai & Large Deck w/stairs to the oversized back yard. Owner's Suite boasts Tray ceiling & En-suite Bath, Luxury Tiled Shower, Frameless Glass Surround, Double vanity w/Quartz countertops and more! Two additional Guest Suites w/private baths, Quartz counters and tub/shower combo. Walk-Out Basement offers a second living space- Kitchenette, Family room, Guest Suite with full bath and additional storage.
3422 Stags Leap Way Stags Leap Way

3422 Stags Leap Way Stags Leap Way

4 Bedrooms, 3 Full and 2 half baths, Finished Basement & 3 Car Garage. Gourmet Kitchen w/Quartz Counters, Island w/Wainscotting, Tile backsplash, Upgraded Cabinetry, undermount lighting. GE Stainless Cafe' Gas Cooktop & hood, 30" Wall Oven, Hybrid Dishwasher Microwave & Butler's Pantry. Great Room w/ 11 ft. Ceiling, Gas Fireplace w/ hearth & surround. Entertainer's Dream w/ covered Lanai & Large Deck overlooking the spacious back yard - plenty of room for the kids and dogs to play. Owner's Suite boasts Tray ceiling & En-suite Bath, Luxury Tiled Shower, Frameless Glass Surround, Double vanity w/Quartz countertops and more! Two additional Guest Suites w/private baths, Quartz counters and tub/shower combo. Walk-Out Basement offers a second living space- Kitchenette, Guest Suite w/full bath Venetian Marble countertops.
132 Kester Dr

132 Kester Dr

Live the lavish lifestyle in this beautifully updated lakefront home. Take in the panoramic views of Moss Lake from the incredible outdoor entertainment oasis or from the many decks and windows while enjoying the well-appointed interior. With 4 bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms, two kitchens, game room, exercise room, living areas and dining room, the indoor space meets all your needs. Multiple outdoor entertaining areas include a gourmet kitchen with a built-in grill, bar, and conversation areas, multiple fire pits for friends to gather, 5-hole putting green with white sand bunker, salt water pool, and private hot tub. More fun awaits at your personal boathouse with electric lifts for boat and jet skis. This home has everything you could want to enjoy life on the lake. 30 minutes to Charlotte, near Blue Ridge mountains and ski resorts, and only 3 hours to the beaches--escape it all and enjoy life to its fullest.
8547 Loxton Circle

8547 Loxton Circle

Welcome Home! This four bedroom, two and a half bath end unit is in a great location within the community. This once model home has all the top features: extensive custom moldings throughout, extra large baseboards, accent columns, recessed lighting, 5" hardwood plank flooring, premium finishes. It is wired for surround sound and has lots of great light. Great room is open to kitchen & breakfast and features a floor-to-ceiling- stacked stone corner gas log fireplace. Gourmet kitchen has gas cooktop, double ovens, large pantry and an island with bar seating! Bedroom on main floor could make a professional office. Upstairs offers a large landing, two additional guest room with walk-in closets & ceiling fans. Primary bedroom is spacious with tray ceiling and sitting room. French doors lead to a private patio on the second floor. The en-suite bath has dual sinks, shower, jet tub and boasts a large closet with custom organizers!
100 Winchester Dr

100 Winchester Dr

Welcome home to this cape cod with 3 large bedrooms, a large bonus room, detached garage with loft, recently updated in-ground salt water pool with new liner and pump motor and much more. Call today to schedule your showing.
3070 Feathers Dr

3070 Feathers Dr

**NEW HOME UNDER CONSTRUCTION EXPECTED COMPLETION DATE NOVEMBER 2021. Impressive Ranch featuring a Gourmet Kitchen w/ Quartz Countertops and Island, Tile backsplash, Upgraded Cabinetry w/undermount lighting and cushion close drawers, GE Cafe' Stainless Gas Cooktop, Wall Oven, Microwave, hybrid Dishwasher and a Farmhouse Cast Iron White Sink. Great Room w/ 11' Ceiling and Gas Fireplace w/stacked brick face to ceiling. Extend your living area from the Open Sunroom to the spacious deck w/stairs- perfect for a morning cup of coffee. Owner's Suite boasts Tray Ceiling & En-suite Bath w/ Luxury tiled shower, Frameless glass surround, free-standing Garden Tub, double vanity w/Quartz tops, & more! Light attic storage above garage with pull down stairs.
948 Joselynn Dr

948 Joselynn Dr

Welcome Home to 948 Joselynn Dr located in the charming Town of Ranlo. Only a few years old, this adorable home offers so many personal touches in addition to an Open Floor Plan, updated kitchen, lots of natural light, and a private back yard. Did we mention this home has Solar Panels!!! Talk about a HUGE ENERGY SAVINGS! In the kitchen you'll find spacious countertops with a lovely backsplash. Don't forget to peak in the pantry to see how organized it is. Head upstairs to find your relaxation areas. The Master Bedroom offers vaulted ceiling, dual closets, and a spacious vanity in the Master. The quaint secondary bedrooms are comfortable sizes or could function as an office, craft room or more. The community offers a playground, & walking trails. Located close mountain bike trails with access to George Poston Park, dining in the City of Lowell & Gastonia & more! Schedule a tour today!
205 Longs Peak Dr

205 Longs Peak Dr

Location Location Location! This large 2 story home offers 4 bedrooms on the upper level with a large master suite with en-suite 5 piece bath and walk-in closet. Main floor has newer luxury vinyl plank flooring, a large living room, separate dining room, great room with fireplace and beautiful updated kitchen walking out to deck. Basement is finished with family room, storage area, and a new bathroom. RV parking available on side of driveway and a fenced park like backyard.
4428 Windward Dr

4428 Windward Dr

Custom built Executive Ranch by Thomas David Homes. A truly impeccable living space awaits with volume ceilings, hard wood floors, stacked stone, custom cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances, large hidden walk-in pantry, built-ins, and office space off garage entrance. There's a covered deck and patio overlooking the pool and spacious lot! Spacious Primary Bedroom has barn doors to custom bath, walk-in closet and wraps to laundry room. Lower level has covered patio to the inground pool. Great entertainment space with kitchen and bar set-up, retractable large movie screen, hi-def projector and so much more! 2 bedrooms down and ¾ bath in between. Large work shop with garage door located under the garage. Tons of storage, too! Less than 16 min to downtown Omaha or 25 min to W Dodge Exprwy! Swimming pool has a unique cover supporting the weight of several people. A fence is not required by the County Health Dept. as a result! All meas. and sq. ft. are approx.
1821 Oakhurst Dr

1821 Oakhurst Dr

MOVE IN READY 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath with additional room that could be used as a playroom/office/bedroom. ALL NEW/UPDATED: Roof, HVAC, flooring, windows, all new kitchen with butcher block counter tops including new refrigerator and oven. (Washer and dryer remain also) Large living room that opens up to the dining area and kitchen. Laundry Room. Tiled Showers. Bring an Offer!!
1036 Ranch Dr

1036 Ranch Dr

Private 1 Bed 1 Bath in Fully Furnished Student Housing near WFU & Downtown Winston-Salem - WFU Student Housing - Private 1 Bed 1 Bath in a 4 bedroom home on Ranch Drive and University Parkway. Fully furnished student housing minutes from WFU and Downtown Winston-Salem. Includes Queen size bed suite with private bathroom, private deck/patio spaces. Shared living spaces are located on both floors.
4 Englewood Dr

4 Englewood Dr

Make it easy on yourself! Just move into this Pristine One Level Home. This beautiful home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, family room w/vaulted ceilings, skylights, brick gas fireplace w/mantel & remote, hardwood & vinyl floors. Large eat in kitchen w/breakfast bar, granite counter tops, newer kitchen floor, newer ss dishwasher, side by side refrigerator, ss microwave, smooth top JennAir range. Solid wood Merillat cabinets with roll out drawers. Kitchen opens to dining room. There is a 34' x 16 Vaulted Sunroom with 4 skylights and access to side deck. Entire interior freshly painted, HVAC replaced & upgraded (2016), Hot water heater, (2021), New Roof (2021), gutters are fitted with leaf guards, shed and house painted (2018). New aggregate driveway (2020). Attached 2 car garage with shelving, large laundry room w/washer/dryer, an abundance of cabinets, folding counter & storage area. Enjoy your level, private yard and back yard with patio & aggregate walkways. This home comes with a combined adjacent lot with only one HOA DUES for both home & double lot. Exterior storage shed with replaced roof. Country front porch and large back deck. Located near the Lafayette Park, Tennis Courts and Monish Gate.,Granite Counter,Wood Cabinets,Fireplace in Family Room.
612 N Woodstone Dr

612 N Woodstone Dr

JUST IN TIME FOR SUMMER FUN AND START OF A NEW SCHOOL YEAR! Come see this lovely 5 bedroom home in popular Crescent Lakes neighborhood. Tile entry greets you at the front door and leads you into the spacious living area of this open concept floor plan. The living room boasts stone fireplace and picture windows with a gorgeous view of the backyard. The Dining area adjacent to the kitchen has a wall of windows with access to the covered deck, perrfect for outdoor fun and entertaining. The kitchen with its warm cabinetry, ample work space and breakfast bar make family meal preparations easy. The main floor laundry is conveniently tucked between the kitchen and garage. The Master Suite has a walk in closet, private bath with shower, jacuzzi bath and dual vanities. Two additional bedrooms share the hall bath. The view out lower level is complete with large family room, 2 more large bedrooms, bath and storage. New interior paint plus newly painted experior make this home move in ready. In addition to new paint, other numerous upgrades include all LED lighting throughout the home, "Smart" Garage Doors, Epoxy garage floor, Ring-Doorbell system, Commercial Sysco Wi-Fi CAT 6, Alarm System is active and can be transferred. Water Softner remains. Crescent Lakes families enjoy 5 private stocked lakes, 2 community pools, clubhouse, playground, sidewalks that wind through the neighborhood and take children across the street to the highly rated Andover Central schools, K-12. There is also a city park which hosts live concerts during the summer and fall. Andover is also home to the newest and largest YMCA in the area complete with a waterpark.
1024 Cumberland Dr

1024 Cumberland Dr

This home is located in an amazing, peaceful neighborhood. Ample square footage in this well designed 3 BDRM/2.5 BTH Split Level home leaves room to stretch out. Updates would personalize the house to your individual tastes or signficantly increase the properties value. Close to everything and priced for a quick sale.
4345 Crow Dr

4345 Crow Dr

This wonderful twin home features 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Property has been professionally cleaned and painted prior to listing, and is move in ready! The living room features a gas fireplace, and spacious views to the beautiful green space to the south. Hiking and biking is a nearby amenity, by simply crossing the street to the open space and trails located across from this property! Backyard has a storage shed, and all appliances are staying with the property. Call Krista @ 307-214-0844 today!
309 Mayflower Ave

309 Mayflower Ave

Welcome Home! Adorable fully updated bungalow, immaculately cared for in the heart of Cramerton. Large kitchen with tile floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, plenty of room for a table or add an island. Kitchen is open to the large living room with the original fireplace exposed and refinished with rock to maintain the character and charm of the home. Split bedrooms with 2 full updated bathrooms. There is a mudroom off of the kitchen leading to the covered back patio and fenced in back yard. The built in carport has extra storage attached. Location, Location, Location, close to Fishing, Kayak launch, shops, restaurants, Carolina Thread Trail, Goat Island Park. Less than 5 miles to I-85 and Belmont Abby College, 2-3 Miles away from elementary, middle and high school, 11 miles from the White Water Center and 15 Miles to downtown Charlotte. Centrally located, easily accessible and MOVE IN READY!
5 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $329,826

5 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $329,826

METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED BRICK COLONIAL ON 3 ACRES with an in-ground pool only minutes from all the conveniences of downtown. Your search is over when you take a look at this 5 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath home with smart home technology, plenty of updating and storage inside and outside. You'll love the open feel as soon as you enter the doors of this gorgeous home. Warm and inviting at every turn - a kitchen with lots of cabinetry, Granite countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances and it is open to the formal dining room or formal living room with fireplace. 2 bedrooms on the main living so you could have one level living if desired or room for his and her offices. 2 en suite bedrooms upstairs with one having a huge walk in closet. Full walk out basement. The covered back deck leads to the pool where you have a pool shed, additional 12 x 16 storage shed, and a fenced garden area. Plenty of room for play and to roam on this one. Heat pump 2007, all new windows in 2008, roof in 2009.

