Hollywood Star Kim Novak’s Dramatic Former Cliff House Hits the Market in Carmel, CA

The only child of Alfred Hitchcock and Alma Reville, Patricia Hitchcock was born in Britain and moved with her parents to the United States as a child. Pat Hitchcock appeared in her dad's most famous movies, including Strangers on a Train and Psycho. She also appeared on 10 episodes of Alfred Hitchcock Presents -- “whenever they needed a maid with an English accent,” she told The Washington Post in 1984. In her Post interview, Hitchcock said she wished her father “had believed in nepotism. I’d have worked a lot more. But he never had anyone in his pictures unless he believed they were right for the part."