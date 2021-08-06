Cancel
How Cuyana Took On Fast Fashion and Became a Cult Favorite With a Two-Word Mission

By Anna Meyer
Inc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you want your company to be mission-driven yet scalable, every employee you hire and every action you take must be fully committed to the cause. It's this all-or-nothing mentality that Shilpa Shah, co-founder of San Francisco-based sustainable retailer Cuyana, attributes to her brand's success for the past 10 years, as the entire company has embraced Cuyana's "fewer, better" ethos. The brand has gained a cult following, particularly for its classic leather tote. First introduced in 2012, it's still the brand's bestseller.

