How Cuyana Took On Fast Fashion and Became a Cult Favorite With a Two-Word Mission
If you want your company to be mission-driven yet scalable, every employee you hire and every action you take must be fully committed to the cause. It's this all-or-nothing mentality that Shilpa Shah, co-founder of San Francisco-based sustainable retailer Cuyana, attributes to her brand's success for the past 10 years, as the entire company has embraced Cuyana's "fewer, better" ethos. The brand has gained a cult following, particularly for its classic leather tote. First introduced in 2012, it's still the brand's bestseller.www.inc.com
