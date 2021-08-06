200 Horton Rd

Immaculate renovated gambrel cape w/front dog shed dormers to bring in the light! Located in desirable Northgate neighborhood! Portico over entrance & new front door. Beautiful renovated cabinet packed kitchen includes breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances & dining area with slider to deck! Generous size living room w/new triple pane picture window, hardwoods & built-in bookshelves. 1st floor office or 4th bedroom. Renovated 1st floor bath. Generous size Master on second floor, 2nd bedroom & full bath. Gorgeous 3 season porch addition w/Florida windows & new wood tile! Updates to Pella windows, roof, furnace, electrical, hot water heater & new vinyl shake siding. A private landscaped yard w/mahogany deck & new shed w/sliding barn door. Gorgeous park like back yard w/fenced in-ground pool, spa jets, new liner, pool shed & patio, backed by trees for the nature lover. Town sewer & water! Located near Proctor elementary school, Ellsworth McAfee Park, Wegmans shopping & major routes!
