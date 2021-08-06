Cancel
Real Estate

200 Horton Rd

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLots of potential with this cape cod on 3 acres. Loads of privacy. Nice covered front porch and screened back porch. Good floor plan. Large one care garage with lots of shelving for storage. Home offers tons of storage with multliple attic areas. Home needs substructure repairs and many updates. Cash, rehab or hard money loans only. Unheated sq footage on main level is a office / computer room off back of garage. Many possible uses.

602 Holiday Rd

This charming, well maintained home in the heart of the Gardner Park subdivision is sure to check every box on your list. Some exterior features include a large corner lot with a privately fenced backyard that sports 2 nice outbuildings. Inside, you'll find a meticulously maintained home that boasts granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and an extra large laundry room. Each bathroom has been updated with ceramic tile floors, matching granite vanities and trending tile shower/tub. This home is truly move-in ready.
1020 Railroad Ave

2 bedroom 2 bath bungalow home on approximately .249 acre lot in City of Shelby. Home is built with an open floor plan & has neutral colors throughout. The floors are wood laminate except baths which are tile. The living room has a fireplace with gas logs. The kitchen has a center island with breakfast bar & butcher block top. The refrigerator remains. The master bedroom has two closets & a fireplace which is plumbed for gas logs (but has no logs). The master bath is spacious & has dual vanities & a large tile walk-in shower. The laundry area is in Bath 2. The washer & dryer remain. The home has a covered rocking chair front porch which a great place for relaxing. There is a 2-tiered rear deck which is a great place for entertaining or just relaxing. The back yard has a privacy fence.
525 New Haven Dr

Nice, affordable 2 bedroom 2 bath Singlewide mobile home on large 1.16 acre lot. Partially furnished. Split bedroom floor plan - a bedroom and bath on each end with a spacious living area in between. Wood burning fireplace. The beautiful 1.16 acre lot has just enough mature trees for privacy. Fenced backyard. Multiple wired outbuildings. Large covered front porch and back deck to enjoy. Stainless steel refrigerator and range. Washer and dryer remain. Seller will leave a pump for the water feature beside the front porch. There is a transferrable Choice Home Warranty in place until December, 2021. Ideal for first time homebuyers, retirees or investors. Be sure to schedule your showing today. You don't want to miss this one! To be sold as-is.
505 Picadilly Circle

Remarkable condition with lots of upgrades in the media section. Truly a beautiful street in this convenient neighborhood. Beautiful hardwood floors, updated kitchen and baths, windows, roof, HVAC, rock accents added on fireplace and exterior gable, oversized garage with a double width roll up door, dry cellar for mechanical access, three large bedrooms, den and living room, sunroom off the kitchen which serves as a breezeway from garage to home, all enclosed and heated and cooled as part of the HLA.
TBD Short Ridge Rd

Amazing unrestricted property in the beautiful Fines Creek area. Just over 42 acres of views, privacy, wildlife and views galore! A good road borders the lower edge of the property which would make it easy to put in a driveway to your dream home. The views from the upper portion of the property expand well into Tennessee. Great location near Max Patch, Gatlinburg, Asheville and of course, the quaint Town of Waynesville.
104 Waynes Place

Large home in a quiet community out in the country. Not far from the city, just a short drive to access I 85. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, nice size primary bathroom with garden tub and separate shower. Large walk in closets. Open concept home. Great for entertaining. Large lot.
415 Blue Bay Ct

**NEW HOME UNDER CONSTRUCTION EXPECTED COMPLETION DATE DECEMBER 2021. 1 Story with Finished Basement & 3 Car Garage! Gourmet Kitchen w/Quartz Counters and Island, Tile backsplash, Upgraded Cabinetry, hardware and undermount lighting. GE Stainless Cafe' Gas Cooktop & hood, 30" Wall Oven, Hybrid Dishwasher and Microwave. Den off the Foyer, Great Room w/ 11 ft. Ceiling, Gas Fireplace w/ stacked stone to ceiling. Entertainer's Dream w/ screened Lanai & Large Deck w/stairs to the oversized back yard. Owner's Suite boasts Tray ceiling & En-suite Bath, Luxury Tiled Shower, Frameless Glass Surround, Double vanity w/Quartz countertops and more! Two additional Guest Suites w/private baths, Quartz counters and tub/shower combo. Walk-Out Basement offers a second living space- Kitchenette, Family room, Guest Suite with full bath and additional storage.
100 Winchester Dr

Welcome home to this cape cod with 3 large bedrooms, a large bonus room, detached garage with loft, recently updated in-ground salt water pool with new liner and pump motor and much more. Call today to schedule your showing.
4088 Catawba Creek Dr

*** Multiple offers received. Seller is asking for highest and best offer by 08/09/2021 Monday 5:00 PM.***. Beautiful 3 bed 2/1 bath Catawba Hills subdivision home. Primary suite w/ trey ceilings & private bath . Kitchen features an Island. Covered front porch is rocking chair ready. Oversized Deck perfect for entertaining & listening to the relaxing sound of gentle water stream which runs behind the property. Community features outdoor pool, clubhouse, fitness center and walking trails. Must see.
136 Farmington Rd

Welcome to 136 Farmington Road. This home currently has views of Moss Lake. You will find a spacious foyer, living/office, dining, family room, kitchen and laundry on the main level. The family room is located on the back of the home with lots of windows and is open to the kitchen and breakfast area. Volume and trey ceilings adorn some of the rooms and the windows allow natural lighting throughout the home. There is a spacious primary suite on the upper level. There is attic storage through the primary bedroom closet. Established culinary herb gardens and professionally landscaped yard. 1.3 miles to Woodbridge Golf Club and 35 minutes to Charlotte Douglas Airport per seller.
324 Jack Francis Rd

Beautifully remodeled home! Roof replaced approximately 5 yrs ago. Heat and AC replaced in 2021. All siding and windows replaced approximately 3 years ago. Double insulation under homes siding and thermal flip down windows for access. 3 bed 2 bath with primary bedroom and large primary bath. Living room Dining area open concept. Kitchen with lots of storage and an island. Segregated Laundry area, front load washer and dryer stay. Home also has gas logs, front porch, screened back porch and a 2car covered carport. With a concrete drive and large fenced backyard. 2 storage buildings with power, 1 storage building without. Property has a separate fenced in lot for pets.
2701 Lowell Bethesda Rd

Close to shopping and fast food, this full brick, 3 bedroom, 1 bath is waiting for you to add your own touches. The kitchen is the heartbeat of this home and has several updates. The fully fenced back yard, has plenty of room for outdoor fun and the pets, as well as a storage building and a small workshop for projects.
407 Robinwood Dr

Truly stunning one of a kind home situated on two private lots. A treelined walkway brings you to a fabulous front patio and the main level of the home. With 5 bedrooms and 4 full baths this homes offers plenty of space. Primary suite on main level, open floor plan with kitchen, dining, back deck and gorgeous family room. Lower level has three bedrooms, two full baths and screened in deck. Billiards room and wet bar with access to the two car garage. Fully finished basement offers game, bonus and exercise room and another huge den. The backyard is an oasis with a creek and firepit area. Short golf cart ride to Cleveland Country Club and minutes to Uptown Shelby. New roof, new HVAC, updated bathrooms and freshly painted. This is a must see home!
351 Moriah Church Rd

Desire country setting? Don't miss this one! 4bed, 2bath on approx. 2 acres. Includes primary bed and primary bath with walk in closet. Living room with fireplace and wood stove. Dining area and Kitchen with roll away island. Covered wrap around front porch. Nice sized back deck. Property features a 2 car carport with storage room. Laundry area inside home. Spacious backyard with large storage building with power. Also has lean to shed on back of storage building. Property has a 3 Kennel covered shed with power. Beautiful location, check it out.
24 Southbridge Rd Ext

Lovely Hobby farm or perfect equestrian property! Featuring first floor primary bedroom and first floor full bath! This antique property is loaded with character. From the stone walls to exposed beams, you'll fall in love with the charm. In the winter months, enjoy breakfast in the kitchen cozied up by the wood stove. In the summer months, enjoy the field stone fire pit in the side yard. The home offers a kitchen with updated granite counter, sizable dining room and spacious living room on first floor and two good sized bedrooms on second floor. Enclosed porch with tile floor would make a great mudroom and is the perfect place to kick off boots after coming in from the barn. Sizable barn features electric, water, heat and 6 stalls, 12X12 each, with a concrete floor and room for hay storage. Large second outbuilding is great storage and the chicken coop is brand new! Fenced paddock, steel fencing in good condition, with the start of a riding arena. Tons of potential to expand!
0 King Wilkinson Rd

45 Foot right of way to property. No septic permit on file. Beautiful wooded lot with nice area to build your dream home. Located in desirable school district & lot is off the road for lots of privacy.
63 Farm Hill Rd

Magnificent Saltbox Colonial w/ remarkable curb appeal. This custom-built home includes a totally redesigned open kitchen with ample counter and cabinet space. S/S Bosch appliances, full sink, gas cooktop, double oven, and center island w/sink, that provides plenty of seating. An inspiring chefs dream kitchen! The kitchen is flanked by a family room and formal dining room. The cozy family room has a large stone fireplace and french doors leading to a four-season sun-room. The bright sun-room has Atrium doors leading to a private patio area & inground pool. The redesigned Master bdrm offers vaulted ceiling, skylights, and a fabulous view of the pool area. Master bth w/soaking tub, shower, his and her sinks. Also 3 additional bedrms & updated baths. Lower-level family room/rec rm. Situated on over an acre of manicured grounds w/ long country driveway that leads to your home. Offers exquisite living spaces indoors and outdoors. This home is a must see! 3D video available online to view.
17 Wilson Rd

Immaculate renovated gambrel cape w/front dog shed dormers to bring in the light! Located in desirable Northgate neighborhood! Portico over entrance & new front door. Beautiful renovated cabinet packed kitchen includes breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances & dining area with slider to deck! Generous size living room w/new triple pane picture window, hardwoods & built-in bookshelves. 1st floor office or 4th bedroom. Renovated 1st floor bath. Generous size Master on second floor, 2nd bedroom & full bath. Gorgeous 3 season porch addition w/Florida windows & new wood tile! Updates to Pella windows, roof, furnace, electrical, hot water heater & new vinyl shake siding. A private landscaped yard w/mahogany deck & new shed w/sliding barn door. Gorgeous park like back yard w/fenced in-ground pool, spa jets, new liner, pool shed & patio, backed by trees for the nature lover. Town sewer & water! Located near Proctor elementary school, Ellsworth McAfee Park, Wegmans shopping & major routes!
3419 Christensen Rd

This is a hard to find property. Close to town, with acreage and set up for horses or other animals. The roof and siding are 2 years old and the kitchen and bathrooms have been updated. Listing courtesy of Coldwell Banker, The Property Exchange. © 2021 Cheyenne MLS. Information Deemed...
52 West Miacomet Rd

This fabulous, one-of-a-kind waterfront property has private stairs to the beach and. wonderful views of the ocean, dunes and moors. Enjoy proximity to Miacomet Golf Course, Cisco Brewers, 167 Raw Seafood and Bartlett's Farm. Beautiful amenities are located throughout the home and there are ocean views from the second floor decks.

