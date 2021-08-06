200 Horton Rd

Lovely Hobby farm or perfect equestrian property! Featuring first floor primary bedroom and first floor full bath! This antique property is loaded with character. From the stone walls to exposed beams, you'll fall in love with the charm. In the winter months, enjoy breakfast in the kitchen cozied up by the wood stove. In the summer months, enjoy the field stone fire pit in the side yard. The home offers a kitchen with updated granite counter, sizable dining room and spacious living room on first floor and two good sized bedrooms on second floor. Enclosed porch with tile floor would make a great mudroom and is the perfect place to kick off boots after coming in from the barn. Sizable barn features electric, water, heat and 6 stalls, 12X12 each, with a concrete floor and room for hay storage. Large second outbuilding is great storage and the chicken coop is brand new! Fenced paddock, steel fencing in good condition, with the start of a riding arena. Tons of potential to expand!