Warren County, IL

Monmouth Native Danielle Cox Announces Candidacy for Warren County Treasurer in 2022 Election

By pwsadmin
977wmoi.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDanielle B. Cox of Monmouth, IL has announced her candidacy as a Republican candidate for Treasurer of Warren County for the 2022 election. Cox is currently working as an Administrative Assistant for the City of Monmouth. “For over 14 years, I’ve been dedicated to serving the public through different positions that I’ve held locally. I have always enjoyed working with the public and for our local government. Through my work experience and education, I feel that I am qualified to serve as the next Warren County Treasurer,” Cox stated.

977wmoi.com

Comments / 2

