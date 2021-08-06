Cancel
Real Estate

7192 Teague Dr

jollyrealtygroup.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis home features an open living concept with 9 foot ceilings on the first floor and formal living room and dining for hosting your guests. Gorgeous laminate flooring throughout the main floor. Enjoy your large open kitchen with island. Kitchen features granite, tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. Come home and relax in your gorgeous master suite. All of the amenities you would expect in a BRAND NEW home!

www.jollyrealtygroup.com

Real Estate

2409 Woodleigh Dr

This gorgeous modern home sits on a beautiful large, flat, private, fenced lot and has been completely gutted and transformed to an open concept living space. Stunning kitchen renovation with white cabinets, quartz counters, oversized island, farmhouse sink, stainless appliances & pendant lights. Kitchen overlooks family room w/fireplace. Very LARGE rooms! New bamboo flooring throughout all main living areas. Spacious master suite with a luxurious bath with an oversized tile shower and dual sinks. Secondary beds also large with great closets & a jack-n-jill bath. Private hall bath as well. Huge screened porch overlooking the backyard. New windows, roof 2012. Fantastic location in a lovely established neighborhood. This is house is truly gorgeous!
Real Estate

602 Holiday Rd

This charming, well maintained home in the heart of the Gardner Park subdivision is sure to check every box on your list. Some exterior features include a large corner lot with a privately fenced backyard that sports 2 nice outbuildings. Inside, you'll find a meticulously maintained home that boasts granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and an extra large laundry room. Each bathroom has been updated with ceramic tile floors, matching granite vanities and trending tile shower/tub. This home is truly move-in ready.
Real Estate

1248 Marcela Dr

Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch home located in the Vinales neighborhood. Home features larger master with en suite bathroom. Living room with natural gas logs. Kitchen with dining area and separate laundry room complete the indoor living space. Enjoy the outdoors from the cover front porch or the rear deck. Mostly level back yard is fenced. Roof replaced in 2019. HVAC replaced in 2019. Just minutes to I-85, shopping and downtown Gastonia. Call to see this one today!
Real Estate

415 Blue Bay Ct

**NEW HOME UNDER CONSTRUCTION EXPECTED COMPLETION DATE DECEMBER 2021. 1 Story with Finished Basement & 3 Car Garage! Gourmet Kitchen w/Quartz Counters and Island, Tile backsplash, Upgraded Cabinetry, hardware and undermount lighting. GE Stainless Cafe' Gas Cooktop & hood, 30" Wall Oven, Hybrid Dishwasher and Microwave. Den off the Foyer, Great Room w/ 11 ft. Ceiling, Gas Fireplace w/ stacked stone to ceiling. Entertainer's Dream w/ screened Lanai & Large Deck w/stairs to the oversized back yard. Owner's Suite boasts Tray ceiling & En-suite Bath, Luxury Tiled Shower, Frameless Glass Surround, Double vanity w/Quartz countertops and more! Two additional Guest Suites w/private baths, Quartz counters and tub/shower combo. Walk-Out Basement offers a second living space- Kitchenette, Family room, Guest Suite with full bath and additional storage.
Real Estate

8547 Loxton Circle

Welcome Home! This four bedroom, two and a half bath end unit is in a great location within the community. This once model home has all the top features: extensive custom moldings throughout, extra large baseboards, accent columns, recessed lighting, 5" hardwood plank flooring, premium finishes. It is wired for surround sound and has lots of great light. Great room is open to kitchen & breakfast and features a floor-to-ceiling- stacked stone corner gas log fireplace. Gourmet kitchen has gas cooktop, double ovens, large pantry and an island with bar seating! Bedroom on main floor could make a professional office. Upstairs offers a large landing, two additional guest room with walk-in closets & ceiling fans. Primary bedroom is spacious with tray ceiling and sitting room. French doors lead to a private patio on the second floor. The en-suite bath has dual sinks, shower, jet tub and boasts a large closet with custom organizers!
Real Estate

100 Winchester Dr

Welcome home to this cape cod with 3 large bedrooms, a large bonus room, detached garage with loft, recently updated in-ground salt water pool with new liner and pump motor and much more. Call today to schedule your showing.
Real Estate

3422 Stags Leap Way Stags Leap Way

4 Bedrooms, 3 Full and 2 half baths, Finished Basement & 3 Car Garage. Gourmet Kitchen w/Quartz Counters, Island w/Wainscotting, Tile backsplash, Upgraded Cabinetry, undermount lighting. GE Stainless Cafe' Gas Cooktop & hood, 30" Wall Oven, Hybrid Dishwasher Microwave & Butler's Pantry. Great Room w/ 11 ft. Ceiling, Gas Fireplace w/ hearth & surround. Entertainer's Dream w/ covered Lanai & Large Deck overlooking the spacious back yard - plenty of room for the kids and dogs to play. Owner's Suite boasts Tray ceiling & En-suite Bath, Luxury Tiled Shower, Frameless Glass Surround, Double vanity w/Quartz countertops and more! Two additional Guest Suites w/private baths, Quartz counters and tub/shower combo. Walk-Out Basement offers a second living space- Kitchenette, Guest Suite w/full bath Venetian Marble countertops.
Real Estate

503 Paradise Circle

Unbelievable views from this fabulous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath waterfront home located on a quiet cove opening to the main channel, the best of both worlds. Enjoy entertaining and lake living on this level lot with tons of outdoor living space; recently updated kitchen, covered porch, huge patio, and floating dock. You'll love the easy living open floor plan with beautiful hardwood flooring, spacious great room opening to cook's kitchen that will impress any home chef. From Stainless Steel appliances to spacious kitchen bar, this kitchen has it all. Relax and enjoy your morning coffee on your covered porch with fantastic views of scenic Lake Wylie, or entertain in the huge lake facing den with fireplace and wet bar. Live the lake lifestyle you have always dreamed of in beautiful Belmont, with a small town feel, but oh-so convenient to uptown Charlotte.
Real Estate

132 Kester Dr

Live the lavish lifestyle in this beautifully updated lakefront home. Take in the panoramic views of Moss Lake from the incredible outdoor entertainment oasis or from the many decks and windows while enjoying the well-appointed interior. With 4 bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms, two kitchens, game room, exercise room, living areas and dining room, the indoor space meets all your needs. Multiple outdoor entertaining areas include a gourmet kitchen with a built-in grill, bar, and conversation areas, multiple fire pits for friends to gather, 5-hole putting green with white sand bunker, salt water pool, and private hot tub. More fun awaits at your personal boathouse with electric lifts for boat and jet skis. This home has everything you could want to enjoy life on the lake. 30 minutes to Charlotte, near Blue Ridge mountains and ski resorts, and only 3 hours to the beaches--escape it all and enjoy life to its fullest.
Real Estate

407 Robinwood Dr

Truly stunning one of a kind home situated on two private lots. A treelined walkway brings you to a fabulous front patio and the main level of the home. With 5 bedrooms and 4 full baths this homes offers plenty of space. Primary suite on main level, open floor plan with kitchen, dining, back deck and gorgeous family room. Lower level has three bedrooms, two full baths and screened in deck. Billiards room and wet bar with access to the two car garage. Fully finished basement offers game, bonus and exercise room and another huge den. The backyard is an oasis with a creek and firepit area. Short golf cart ride to Cleveland Country Club and minutes to Uptown Shelby. New roof, new HVAC, updated bathrooms and freshly painted. This is a must see home!
Real Estate

948 Joselynn Dr

Welcome Home to 948 Joselynn Dr located in the charming Town of Ranlo. Only a few years old, this adorable home offers so many personal touches in addition to an Open Floor Plan, updated kitchen, lots of natural light, and a private back yard. Did we mention this home has Solar Panels!!! Talk about a HUGE ENERGY SAVINGS! In the kitchen you'll find spacious countertops with a lovely backsplash. Don't forget to peak in the pantry to see how organized it is. Head upstairs to find your relaxation areas. The Master Bedroom offers vaulted ceiling, dual closets, and a spacious vanity in the Master. The quaint secondary bedrooms are comfortable sizes or could function as an office, craft room or more. The community offers a playground, & walking trails. Located close mountain bike trails with access to George Poston Park, dining in the City of Lowell & Gastonia & more! Schedule a tour today!
Real Estate

132 Wellshire Dr

This spacious home includes an open floor plan that makes entertaining a breeze! In the gorgeous kitchen, you will find a complete suite of energy-efficient appliances, recessed lighting, granite countertops and a large pantry. The incredible master suite boasts a vaulted ceiling, private bath and walk-in closet. Also included in this beautiful home is a large loft space, which can be used as a playroom, study or craft center.
Real Estate

446 Alex D Owens Dr

Introducing: Lansing Springs Farm. This 75+/- acre estate offers tranquil living, mountain views, rolling hills, fenced pasture, and a scenic lake adjacent to the property. The extraordinary 4,700+/- sq ft custom crafted home, completed in 2018, is the ideal place to relax with family and to entertain guests. Enjoy your morning coffee from the front porch while watching the sun rise over the mountains, before exploring the farm on horseback.
Real Estate

619 Ruthlynn Dr

Location, Location, Location! This fantastic, 3/2 offers an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, exposed beams, designer lighting, fresh paint, brick/gas fireplace and stunning tile flooring. Formal dining adjoining large living room with screened in patio access for outside living! Large rooms and comfortable, attractive bathrooms. Cooks kitchen with gorgeous counters, appliances + and awesome breakfast room. NEW INTERIOR DOORS. 5 year old ROOF,HVAC,WATERHEATER,SHUTTERS,DOORS, LIGHTS ETC..
Real Estate

4 Englewood Dr

Make it easy on yourself! Just move into this Pristine One Level Home. This beautiful home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, family room w/vaulted ceilings, skylights, brick gas fireplace w/mantel & remote, hardwood & vinyl floors. Large eat in kitchen w/breakfast bar, granite counter tops, newer kitchen floor, newer ss dishwasher, side by side refrigerator, ss microwave, smooth top JennAir range. Solid wood Merillat cabinets with roll out drawers. Kitchen opens to dining room. There is a 34' x 16 Vaulted Sunroom with 4 skylights and access to side deck. Entire interior freshly painted, HVAC replaced & upgraded (2016), Hot water heater, (2021), New Roof (2021), gutters are fitted with leaf guards, shed and house painted (2018). New aggregate driveway (2020). Attached 2 car garage with shelving, large laundry room w/washer/dryer, an abundance of cabinets, folding counter & storage area. Enjoy your level, private yard and back yard with patio & aggregate walkways. This home comes with a combined adjacent lot with only one HOA DUES for both home & double lot. Exterior storage shed with replaced roof. Country front porch and large back deck. Located near the Lafayette Park, Tennis Courts and Monish Gate.,Granite Counter,Wood Cabinets,Fireplace in Family Room.
Real Estate

40 Kennedy Dr , #40

Welcome to Adams Condominiums, located right around the corner from the center of Chelmsford. Totally redone this home is move in ready and offers all conveniences such as easy highway access, walking trails, playgrounds and many other activities. This condominium community is beautiful and quiet. The townhome has two large bedrooms upstairs with a full bath and attic access for additional storage. Nice hallway with brand new stairway. Lovely living room and dining room combination with a half bath on the first floor.. Kitchen is conveniently located off the dining room and offers an abundance of cabinet space. Washer and Dryer is tucked away in a closet with brand new furnace and hot water heater. Outside the back door is your private patio where you can grill until your heart is content. Landscaping creates a space of serenity. Seller to find suitable housing. Seller will consider leaseback.
Real Estate

309 Mayflower Ave

Welcome Home! Adorable fully updated bungalow, immaculately cared for in the heart of Cramerton. Large kitchen with tile floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, plenty of room for a table or add an island. Kitchen is open to the large living room with the original fireplace exposed and refinished with rock to maintain the character and charm of the home. Split bedrooms with 2 full updated bathrooms. There is a mudroom off of the kitchen leading to the covered back patio and fenced in back yard. The built in carport has extra storage attached. Location, Location, Location, close to Fishing, Kayak launch, shops, restaurants, Carolina Thread Trail, Goat Island Park. Less than 5 miles to I-85 and Belmont Abby College, 2-3 Miles away from elementary, middle and high school, 11 miles from the White Water Center and 15 Miles to downtown Charlotte. Centrally located, easily accessible and MOVE IN READY!
Real Estate

7037 Duncan Acres Dr

NEW low maintenance townhomes centrally located in Belmont, convenient to downtown Belmont shopping and dining and minutes from I-85! Plan highlights include nicely appointed kitchen, convenient tech center, and spacious owner's suite. New stainless appliances, marble kitchen countertops, and spacious bedrooms!
Real Estate

2792 Sawbridge Ln

Click the Virtual Tour link to view the 3D walkthrough. Gorgeous 2-story townhome! Spacious open floor plan and neutral interiors. Striking backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and breakfast bar in the kitchen. Enjoy the fireplace with mantel in the family room. Relaxing primary suite with ample space, walk-in closet, double vanity and garden tub. All bedrooms upstairs. Patio slab and green yard in the back.
Real Estate

1301 Midwood Dr

The most charming and absolutely adorable full brick cottage style home you have ever seen! Home is owned by an artist so all the interior features are amazing. Meticulously maintained and move it ready. Hardwoods througout, carpet recently installed in a few of the bedrooms. Modern bright and sunny kitchen just remodeled last year. All appliances convey including washer and dryer. Replacement windows. 3 beds on main, one being used as an exercise room. Upstairs has a young gals dream come true room with built in bench and dressing table, all customized. Other bed upstairs being used as office. Both baths have been updated. Don't miss the attic storage all throughout the upstairs, storage galore! Basement is a great space for anytime of workshop or crafting space, dry and clean. Huge driveway circles around the back side of home. The cutest storage building ever out back. Seller willing to leave all yard/lawn equipment including riding mower. I promise you will not be disappointed!

Comments / 0

