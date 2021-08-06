BONUS TRACKS: Happy Anniversaries to MTV, Dualtone, and Time (The Revelator)
If you’re of a certain age, you remember when MTV played … music … and how those videos that your mom probably didn’t want you watching were absolutely formative to your later music fandom. There are a whole bunch of articles marking the 40th anniversary of that man planting the MTV flag on the moon, but one of my favorites is from the Los Angeles Times, which gathered Billy Idol, Huey Lewis, the Go-Gos’ Kathy Valentine, and REO Speedwagon’s Kevin Cronin to talk about how the channel influenced their music and the world.www.nodepression.com
