MISSOULA – As COVID-19 cases are on the rise across the nation, Missoula County is in the top five in Montana for active cases. Local agency officials met Aug. 4 to provide information regarding the current situation including the Delta variant, vaccination information and the shift in Center for Disease Control guidance regarding face coverings. Mayor John Engen said the goals remain the same for Missoula since the beginning of the pandemic - to ensure that the hospitals are viable and can handle the case load COVID patients and other ailments as well and prevent death and human suffering. While COVID has changed and health officials continue to learn more about the virus, the biggest difference now is there is a vaccine in place.