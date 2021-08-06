Reddit Is Losing It Over This Karen's Classist Yelp Complaint
Sites like Yelp have given consumers a way to express their views about the restaurants they dine at, no matter who they are or where they're located. Not everyone is kind with their words, though. As per Reddit, a particular customer called Karen (yes, her name is actually Karen) took things a bit too far by posting a highly classist and inappropriate comment on Yelp about a restaurant she'd recently visited. She wrote that the restaurant's quality has deteriorated over the years and at some point earlier, "it used to be an exclusive restaurant only for the truly wealthy." Jeez.www.mashed.com
Comments / 0