Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Reddit Is Losing It Over This Karen's Classist Yelp Complaint

By Boshika Gupta
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sites like Yelp have given consumers a way to express their views about the restaurants they dine at, no matter who they are or where they're located. Not everyone is kind with their words, though. As per Reddit, a particular customer called Karen (yes, her name is actually Karen) took things a bit too far by posting a highly classist and inappropriate comment on Yelp about a restaurant she'd recently visited. She wrote that the restaurant's quality has deteriorated over the years and at some point earlier, "it used to be an exclusive restaurant only for the truly wealthy." Jeez.

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Mashed

Mashed

57K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Losing It#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

When It Comes To Bacon, This Brand Stands Above The Rest

It goes without saying that the best cooking comes from adventurous people trying out interesting and unique recipes. Instead of drinking alcohol, some have taken it a step further, making beer-battered fish or even using alcohol to make grilled cheese sandwiches. What about the genius idea to have chocolate oozing out of the center of a molten chocolate lava cake? Thanks to a curious and gutsy pastry chef out there somewhere, who dreamed up the confection, we now get to enjoy its ooey-gooey deliciousness with every forkful.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

This Sandwich Shop Has The Best Chicken According To 32% Of People

The chicken sandwich is a classic food option that's perfect for a snack anytime, anywhere. According to Eat This, Not That!, certain sandwich shops have managed to consistently impress customers with their menu items such as Jimmy John's. Which make sense considering that nearly all the options at the chain are worth trying. Popular brands such as Jersey Mike's and Subway are heavyweights as well, and have many locations spread out all over the country. Basically, if you're looking for a satisfying sandwich, it's highly likely that you have a preferred brand that you turn to.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Leave A Restaurant Immediately If You Notice The Floor Is Sticky

It's never a good sign to notice a sticky floor at a restaurant. It can mean many things, ranging from the mundane spilled drink to the more disgusting scenarios that are best left unsaid. There's nothing quite as annoying as sitting in a booth at your favorite restaurant and, suddenly, having to peel your arm off a sticky tabletop. Who can forget the sound of their shoe soles slapping against the sticky tiles or the wet floor of a restaurant's bathroom floor and the main dining area?
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

The Real Reason Starbucks Employees Have To Stand In One Place

If you've ever walked into a Starbucks, you may have noticed something peculiar about the employees: They all stand in designated places. Called "planted positions," it might seem strange as to why Starbucks employees do this, but it's no accident, and employees are actually trained to do this. It all comes down to one thing: efficiency.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Reddit Is Losing It Over This Hilarious 'Spicy' Food Request

Some people love a good curry, but can't handle the heat — even if it's just a yellow curry, the mildest of all the different types of curry out there (via Giant of Siam). So what's a sensitive palate with a craving for turmeric and spices to do? Why, let the restaurant know, of course. And while many people might simply request their order mild, not too spicy, or not spicy at all, one restaurant patron put in a hilarious request that has Reddit in tears.
Bozeman, MTPosted by
96.7 KISS FM

Reddit Users Recommend Bozeman’s Best Lunch Spots

Bozeman is a great place to live if you're a foodie. You have a lot of options when it comes to finding a restaurant to fit your taste. When it comes to lunch, I usually tend to stay in the general radius of where I work. I often pop over to Backcountry Burger Bar or Red Sugar Dim Sum on Main Street. Those are two of my personal favorites in the downtown area.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

The Baskin-Robbins Japan Ice Cream Cake Pokemon Fans Needs To See

We all know fast food menus are more fun in different countries. From KFC with Chizza in Japan (pizza with a base made from fried chicken) and Shawarma Rice Bowls in the Phillipines, to McDonald's with Shrimp Filet-Os in Japan and Poutine in Canada, and even the Doritos Pizza at Pizza Hut in Pakistan (via BuzzFeed), there is no denying those restaurant locations outside the U.S. can get wild.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

What Starbucks Baristas Wish You Knew About The Mango Dragonfruit Refresher

Anyone that has ever worked as a barista at Starbucks or anyone that has ordered a secret menu drink from the coffee chain knows that some of the orders can be complicated to say, let alone make. However, there's one drink that's now on the menu that has really got a lot of Starbucks baristas in a tizzy. Some have even taken to Reddit to express their frustrations towards this item: the ever-popular Mango Dragonfruit Refresher.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

The Gross Question Reddit Has About Guy's Grocery Games

"Guy's Grocery Games" remains one of the most interesting television shows on-air. To win in each episode, participants need to survive unique cooking tests that take place inside Guy Fieri's grocery setup called Flavortown Market. "You go to the store and you're shopping sometimes on a budget," he told E! News. "Sometimes you're shopping on a timeline. Sometimes you're shopping with your kids. So what we're doing is...putting that into a culinary arena and I've got to tell you it's crazy."
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Zapp's Voodoo Potato Chip Flavor Was Created By Accident

When you need to snack something crispy and satisfying, it's really hard to go wrong with a crunchy bag of chips. A hot favorite that has been around for a long time? Zapp's potato chips, of course. As per its website, Zapp's prides itself on being unique. "Daringly different flavors with a unique New Orleans style. Kettle cooked, one batch at a time since 1985. Zapp's brings the party to you," the brand describes.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Chris Oh Explains What People Get Wrong About Korean Food - Exclusive

A large part of Chris Oh's career revolved around Korean barbecue, arguably the most famous type of Korean cooking outside of South Korea. But Oh, who owns restaurants Um.ma, Chingu, and Kamu, wants to make sure that, all love for Korean barbecue notwithstanding, people understand something about the cuisine of his heritage: "Korean food is isn't all about Korean barbecue," he told Mashed during a recent interview.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

What Makes Ruby Tandoh's Cookbook So Unique

If you are part of "The Great British Bakeoff" cult-following, then you are also familiar with the powerhouse foodie Ruby Tandoh. This Scottish-born baker rose to fame when she appeared on the 10-week cooking competition show as a Season 4 contestant (via The Cinemaholic). The highly-successful journalist found her passion for food at University, because she was sick of eating tinned food for dinner. According to The Cinemaholic, Tandoh appeared on the British baking show "barely a week into her classes," without even knowing the basics of how to create a cake. Her bold but unusual choice paid off, skyrocketing her cooking career.
Scottsdale, AZPosted by
Mashed

How Amy's Baking Company Is Doing After Kitchen Nightmares

Fans of "Hell's Kitchen" may remember another popular Gordon Ramsay reality series called "Kitchen Nightmares." The popular show premiered in 2007, just two years after the first season of Hell's Kitchen" in 2005, and ran for seven seasons, according to IMDb. The concept was simple: Audiences watched Ramsay on his quest to rescue failing restaurants all over the country, per Screen Rant. "Kitchen Nightmares" featured different restaurateurs going head-to-head with Ramsay as he, not so delicately, pointed out the flaws of their menu, business operations, staff, and kitchens. Of course, most fans would agree that the showdown between Ramsay and restaurant owners would often result in an intense, yet entertaining, viewing experience as he sought to improve an eatery's bottom line and patronage.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Panera Bread Just Announced A Merger With These 2 Popular Chains

If you're looking for a tasty but nutritious meal on the go, you can't go wrong with. . Founded in 1980, according to the company website, this beloved bakery-café chain has grown into a multibillion-dollar empire and is now one of the top-10 quick-service and fast-casual dining options in America, a list where fast food chains like McDonald's, Taco Bell, Burger King, and Subway have commonly reigned (via QSR).
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Best Fast Food Value Meals For Your Money

If there's one thing that just about everyone can agree on, it's that there's really nothing quite as convenient as grabbing a meal from your favorite fast food restaurant when you're in a rush. If you just have no time or perhaps aren't feeling your best, or are bogged down by work or family issues, then running to a drive-thru is sometimes all that you can manage. There's nothing wrong with that, particularly when things get hectic.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

The Big Problem Customers Have With Crumbl Cookies

Gourmet cookie company Crumbl Cookies is on thin icing. As it nears the finish line for its ambitious "20 Weeks of 20 New Flavors" sales event, the brand has begun racking up negative reviews on TikTok, with customers complaining of botched delivery orders. Negative Crumbl reviews have been trickling in...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

What It's Like To Work At Red Lobster, According To Employees

Red Lobster is a popular name in the world of casual style restaurants. The chain offers several employment opportunities, including but not limited to hourly gigs, management positions, and corporate roles. Here is an impressive fact: the brand has made it to Forbes' America's Best Large Employers list of 2021. It currently has over 50,000 employees in America and Canada.

Comments / 0

Community Policy