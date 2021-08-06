Reddit Is Losing It Over This Karen's Classist Yelp Complaint

Fans of "Hell's Kitchen" may remember another popular Gordon Ramsay reality series called "Kitchen Nightmares." The popular show premiered in 2007, just two years after the first season of Hell's Kitchen" in 2005, and ran for seven seasons, according to IMDb. The concept was simple: Audiences watched Ramsay on his quest to rescue failing restaurants all over the country, per Screen Rant. "Kitchen Nightmares" featured different restaurateurs going head-to-head with Ramsay as he, not so delicately, pointed out the flaws of their menu, business operations, staff, and kitchens. Of course, most fans would agree that the showdown between Ramsay and restaurant owners would often result in an intense, yet entertaining, viewing experience as he sought to improve an eatery's bottom line and patronage.