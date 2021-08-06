State police release victims’ names in wrong-way collision

PHILLIPSTON, Mass. (AP) — State police have released the names of the two people who died in a wrong-way crash on Route 2 in Phillipston earlier this week.

They were identified Thursday as Alysha Rentas, 24, of Athol and Michael Barrett, 26, of Westford.

Reports of a driver heading west in the eastbound lanes came in to state police just before 11 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

Minutes later, police received a report of a head-on collision on the eastbound side. Route 2 goes from a divided highway to an undivided highway with one lane in each direction in that area.

A car driven by Rentas and an SUV driven by Barrett were involved. The SUV left the roadway, went over the guardrail and down an embankment where it hit a tree and burst into flames, police said.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.