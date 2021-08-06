Cancel
Phillipston, MA

State police release victims’ names in wrong-way collision

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

PHILLIPSTON, Mass. (AP) — State police have released the names of the two people who died in a wrong-way crash on Route 2 in Phillipston earlier this week.

They were identified Thursday as Alysha Rentas, 24, of Athol and Michael Barrett, 26, of Westford.

Reports of a driver heading west in the eastbound lanes came in to state police just before 11 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

Minutes later, police received a report of a head-on collision on the eastbound side. Route 2 goes from a divided highway to an undivided highway with one lane in each direction in that area.

A car driven by Rentas and an SUV driven by Barrett were involved. The SUV left the roadway, went over the guardrail and down an embankment where it hit a tree and burst into flames, police said.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

