Icelandic guitarist Mikael Máni’s second album Nostalgia Machine is a crossover work of confidently understated melodic refinement. Feature/ Interview by AJ Dehany:. The text accompanying Mikael Máni’s new album says that in his music the young guitarist “aims to portray how the emotions felt while listening become imprinted within what is heard and later conjure up memories of that specific moment when discovered once again.” I mentioned that to me this called to mind the Proustian notion of “involuntary memory”, a powerful part of the mind that can suddenly overwhelm us. I asked him, “Do you find that with some things you don’t wish to repeat them? For you, is music a torture or an exorcism?”