Sun & clouds for Friday then steamy weekend

We cap off a work week of beautiful weather with a warm and sunny Friday. Highs will reach the mid 80s under partly cloudy skies. Humidity will be on the rise this afternoon, making conditions feel a bit more sticky compared to the start of the week. A weak disturbance could bring a stray shower north of Fort Wayne after dinner tonight followed by a chance for rain overnight into early Saturday. Lows will fall to the mid 60s under mostly cloudy skies.