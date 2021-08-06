Cancel
Fort Wayne, IN

Sun & clouds for Friday then steamy weekend

By Nikki Pietrus
fortwaynesnbc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe cap off a work week of beautiful weather with a warm and sunny Friday. Highs will reach the mid 80s under partly cloudy skies. Humidity will be on the rise this afternoon, making conditions feel a bit more sticky compared to the start of the week. A weak disturbance could bring a stray shower north of Fort Wayne after dinner tonight followed by a chance for rain overnight into early Saturday. Lows will fall to the mid 60s under mostly cloudy skies.

fortwaynesnbc.com

Comments / 0

Fort Wayne, IN
