Storm Track 3 Forecast: Intense heat builds back into the region

By Warren Sears
KSN.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe main weather story for Friday is the intense heat that starts to build back into the region. Most of us are fairly comfortable to start the day, but afternoon temperatures will get hot. We can expect widespread upper 90s and low triple digits across the state with even warmer heat indices. Should see plenty of sunshine with a stronger south breeze.

