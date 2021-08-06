Stone Brewing boss discusses changes, Richmond plans

RICHMOND, Va. -- Stone Brewing Co. is celebrating 25 years in business — and five years at its East Coast headquarters in Richmond. The San Diego-based brewery built its brand over the last two and a half decades on full-flavored brews like its Arrogant Bastard Ale, Stone IPA and Tangerine Express IPA. While the IPAs are still best-sellers for Stone, which clocked in this year as the ninth-largest craft brewery in the country , the company in recent years has begun rethinking things. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense .

