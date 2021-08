The rumors of CM Punk and Daniel Bryan arriving in All Elite Wrestling have been the biggest stories in pro wrestling for the last several weeks. AEW has openly started playing into that speculation recently with various nods to Punk sprinkled over the last few weeks of AEW Dynamite, along with the announcement that the Aug. 20 episode of AEW Rampage would be held in Chicago's United Center. Thanks to the hype of Punk's possible arrival, the arena sold out in less than five minutes. However, beyond a few teases in his Instagram story that could just as easily be red herrings, Punk had remained quiet regarding all of the rumors.