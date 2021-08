Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$31.28 price objective (down previously from C$39.00) on shares of Power Co. of Canada in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Power Co. of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.