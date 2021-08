One place where no one will be reading the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’smassive new report on the evolution and future of global warming is at the library in Greenville, Calif. The library, a small building with a sloped roof, no longer exists beyond a few free-standing walls surrounding piles of ash. Last week, a pair of photographers documenting the massive Dixie Fire in the state captured the building’s still-burning remnants.