AUDIO: Matthu – “UV Love”

Progressive-dream pop band Angry Fix have their debut album out. Consisting of six songs, the record is themed around time slipping away as we fight for the survival of our happiness and peace. Vocalist Xai Osa uses atomic bombs, aliens, political correctness, and social justice as vehicles for love and sorrows; many of us have been afraid of our voices getting taken away these days but acting on love is the ultimate antidote of the universe. She sings about the need for people to take a step back and nurture their spirit in “Until Tomorrow” but also confronts how she’s been held back from doing all the things she’s wanted to do with “Dream Museum.” Angry Fix deliver a record that feels exceptionally human, and we look forward to catching a show of theirs hopefully soon.