AUDIO: Matthu – “UV Love”

By bslowbro
breakingandentering.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatthu is the new solo project started by Kevin Bush of synthwave duo Immortal Girlfriend. He’s out with his debut single, and it’s an acoustic-electronic tune where he compares love to sunlight. Bush wants this person and only this person to have a profound effect on his heart. It’s interesting how Matthu is combining a singer-songwriter approach with atmospheric psychedelia here, and we’re looking forward to more from the project soon.

AUDIO: Tanner Dixon – “Timeweaver”

Electronic producer Tanner Dixon has a new EP out on User Friendly. It’s two tracks of deep house bliss certain to get you out on the dance floor and groove to the minimalist disco beats. Both songs are almost seven minutes long, so try not to wear yourself out! Tanner Dixon set out to make this EP hoping not to pigeonhole any specific territory of sound; he assures us his next work may not sound anything like this.
WooliebuGGer Goes Deep on Singles “Drift”, “Transmission”

There are some songs that are overtly made for the dance floor. It’s always obvious when artists have obvious commercial intentions, are shooting for radio play, video play, or any sort of Billboard—or Soundscan—chart. Other tunes are much more countercultural, if not flat out subversive. Several rap numbers fall into...
AUDIO: Dan Kolesari – “Light”

Singer-songwriter Dan Kolesari dropped a new single this past week. It’s a rootsy rock jam about life playing out and making sense in the long run. He enlisted local band Burgundy Ties to join in on the recording, and the result will have you putting your arm around your friends and telling them that you’re happy they’re here. We hope to hear more from Dan Kolesari in the near future.
AUDIO: Angry Fix – “Oleka”

Progressive-dream pop band Angry Fix have their debut album out. Consisting of six songs, the record is themed around time slipping away as we fight for the survival of our happiness and peace. Vocalist Xai Osa uses atomic bombs, aliens, political correctness, and social justice as vehicles for love and sorrows; many of us have been afraid of our voices getting taken away these days but acting on love is the ultimate antidote of the universe. She sings about the need for people to take a step back and nurture their spirit in “Until Tomorrow” but also confronts how she’s been held back from doing all the things she’s wanted to do with “Dream Museum.” Angry Fix deliver a record that feels exceptionally human, and we look forward to catching a show of theirs hopefully soon.
AUDIO: Erik Shicotte – “Miss’ry Pacific”

Country artist Erik Shicotte is out with a new record. With his robust baritone voice, Shicotte boldly asserts himself with outlaw-flavored stories of traveling across the country as a working man. There’s wailing fiddle, howling harmonica, and fluttering guitar melodies that pick up dust as they roam. If you like your country music with an iron punch, don’t sleep on Erik Shicotte.
AUDIO: Wave Chapelle – “Drop”

Wave Chapelle isn’t missing with his weekly drops, and closed out his Sky Blue pack with a new track, “Drop.” The single features a pair of verses, and his flow and subject matter is incredibly timely, an advantage of recording in real time throughout the year. Chapelle talks about getting back outside and staying busy on his grind as the summer heats up, something that he clearly backs up with his output. It feels like Wave Chapelle’s only competition is himself on these releases, and he once again gets to show his consistency as a rapper. “Drop” closes out the Sky Blue pack, so we’ll see what the plan is for August this upcoming Friday. Check out “Drop” below:
AUDIO: Chris Tishler – “Reach for the Sun”

Alternative rocker Chris Tishler has his debut record out. With thirteen songs, Tishler shares personal and intimate sentiments that dwell between darkness and lightness. Some tunes are cathartic and troubled while others are celebratory in demeanor. One way or the other Tishler delivers an ambitious platter of compelling and heartful tales with a vast array of rock, world, and experimental influences. One of the most noteworthy moments here is “Wave to Me From the Shore” which consists of cryptic chants that build into a gnarly rock jam. Additionally, he’s got a number of talented cats featured here from the Violent Femmes to De La Buena to Testa Rosa to Five Card Studs. We commend Chris Tishler on such an action-packed album, and hope to hear more from him in the future.
AUDIO: Deerskin – “Ayah”

Psychedelic bass producer Deerskin’s latest tune is inspired by an Ayahuasca vocal sample from South America. The result is a chillout jam certainly suitable for reclining but it’s also got plenty of cerebral effects laced in per Deerskin fashion. The bass drones in and out while about halfway in the tempo switches into a liquid stomper. We hope there’s more from where this came from; stay tuned for what Deerskin’s got in store.
AUDIO: Mykell X – “This Summer”

Rapper Mykell X has a new track out, and he hits the nail on the head with his latest, “This Summer.” The track features some fittingly warm production, and where many would opt for more of a club banger, Mykell takes things in more of a slow jam direction. Rather than turning up, he chills out while talking about a girl that wants to have fun in the summertime, and he’s setting the tone for kickbacks and conversation on the track. “This Summer” is only the second track from Mykell X this year, but he’s picking and choosing his spots well, looking to maximize on the sound of each release so far. Slow things down with “This Summer” below:
AUDIO: Tony Catania – “Fairly Certain”

Free-improv jazz group Tony Catania Trio have a new record out this week. Featuring Catania on tenor sax, Barry Paul Clark on bass, and Devin Drobka on drums, this body of work is an authentic practice of intention with immediacy. The three musicians speak to one another via their instruments’ languages, effectively creating synergy through avant-garde conduits. The title seems to insinuate that each interaction is one that makes sense to the person creating it based on how well they know the others’ instinctual processes. If you’re looking for something pleasant in texture but exquisite in how delicate it is, look no further than “Fairly Certain.”
AUDIO: Genesis Renji – “Moonrock”

Genesis Renji has the music to drop whenever he feels he wants to, and that’s the case for his new single, “Moonrock.” With some piano-driven production from 46Brock, Renji talks slick about knowing the keys to making it, and how he’s bringing the team with him on his way to the top. It’s a shorter track, but effective, as it’s a subtle reminder that Renji has that flow whenever it’s time to drop, and that he can float on any beat and make it sound almost effortless. Look for more music in the future from Genesis Renji whenever he feels like dropping, and check out “Moonrock” below:
AUDIO: Larry Bull – “Playground”

Larry Bull has a new track out, and when he’s not battling people, he’s dropping meaningful songs like “Playground.” The song talks about Bull’s humble upbringing, and the hard times when money is low. He talks about working hard to find a way out of the hood, and the work he’s putting in to achieve that goal. There’s a lot to digest in the song, which is accented by a bright acoustic guitar in the production. With a battle background, Bull finds a way to make his bars extra meaningful, and lyrics like “don’t let them turn your small shirt into a tall tee” resonate for people that have lived through the struggle. Larry Bull is a high caliber emcee, and he proves that once again on “Playground” below:
Tenuous Threads Shows his Mettle on New EP

Tenuous Threads covers a lot of ground in his recently unveiled Extended Player Mettle—which is an accomplishment, because it only spans five cuts. Still, that doesn’t stop him from tackling poignant subjects like missing persons, delusions, the endless well from which hope emanates. Moreover, he’s also able to incorporate a...
AUDIO: Mere of Light – “Fell Tales”

Experimental-electronic folk project Mere of Light is the solo effort of Elise McArdle, known for their role as vocalist/keyboardist of shoegaze band Cream Vellum. Mere of Light’s debut EP is out now, consisting of five tracks all with the harp as main instrument. McArdle’s lyrical themes touch on resounding emotional reactions to change, as well as the personal empowerment that comes with resisting capitalist-imperialist norms. The music is exquisite yet the message is radical, which culminates into one of the most viscerally compelling records we’ve heard so far in Milwaukee this year. Mere of Light’s EP release show will be at the Jazz Gallery on the 21st – don’t miss it.
Paul Feder Sparkles on “Lose My Mind” Single

“Lose My Mind”, the latest single and video from Paul Feder, is instantly prepossessing. Trouble is, it’s difficult to say exactly why—which certainly isn’t a bad thing for a reaction to any artist’s oeuvre. Perhaps it’s the pristine nature of the snare. No, seriously, the right snare, particularly when it...
JDHD Is Determined To Rise Above The Competition And His New Song Lights That Flame

Born in Towson, MD, JDHD is a multi-talented rapper, singer and record producer based in Westminster, MD. He began teaching himself how to rap and make beats at a young age. He has always had a wild imagination and a great ear for what sounds good. He developed an avant-garde style of rapping and production that makes for a once in a lifetime musical experience. In 2019, he independently released the two packs, “They Said” and “The Stairs” and in 2021, he released his 7-song album “Joshua Dorsey’s Higher Desires”.
High Chair Excels on Hey Mountain Hey LP

Some of the information about Hey Mountain Hey, the latest magnum opus from High Chair, acknowledges that some of the numbers were inspired by different forms of literature, such as tales from J.R Tolkien, another writer, and Navajo proverbs. That all may be true, but one listen to this album—or...
Brainsqueezed’s Humanity Shines on I Am Not A Robot

The most remarkable thing about the latest album from Brainsqueezed, I Am Not a Robot, has easily got to be the arrangements. They’re extremely varied, extensive, and sprawling, oftentimes taking several minutes to reach full capacity and burst into the tunes these songs are meant to be. Within this motif,...
AUDIO: YTI Presents ‘Chedvas’

“Chedvas” features two YTI family vocalist who bring a tremendous amount to the table as both vocalists and creators. Chananya Reidler (Lakewood) has a very rich, depth filled vocal tone and that really comes through in what is Chananya’s first very public release. Hillel Saltzmen (Flatbush) brings a whole other sound to the vocal performance on Chedvas, his baritone and highly creative vocal ability lending tremendous presence and contrast to what is a masterpiece out of YTI’s members.
‘Digital Memories’ By Simulated Youth Is The Perfect Blend Of Fun, Danceable Music With A Darker Message

Splitting time between Phoenix and Detroit, Simulated Youth creates electronic music with a dark twist. To drive their belligerent yet beautiful sound, they add some aggressive breaks, ethereal drops and creative arrangements. Their goal is always to balance the emotion of the track between bright and dark parts, ultimately providing a fun and original sound as listeners dance away. Each song hopes to put listeners into an almost dreamlike state, where they become entranced by what they’re listening to. Their musical influences are Alice Glass, the dark tones of Crystal Castles, Björk’s ethereal melodies, Catnapp, Aphex Twin and the aggressiveness of Die Antwoord.

