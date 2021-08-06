AUDIO: Matthu – “UV Love”
Matthu is the new solo project started by Kevin Bush of synthwave duo Immortal Girlfriend. He’s out with his debut single, and it’s an acoustic-electronic tune where he compares love to sunlight. Bush wants this person and only this person to have a profound effect on his heart. It’s interesting how Matthu is combining a singer-songwriter approach with atmospheric psychedelia here, and we’re looking forward to more from the project soon.breakingandentering.net
Comments / 0