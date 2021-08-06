‘Stranger Things’ Releases Another Sneak Peek For Season 4

HYPE ME UP.

We got another teaser for season four of Stranger Things, and it looks absolutely bonkers.

It might be hard to find a show that has an incredible storyline, that impeccable retro ’80s flare, and yet contains some of the wildest scenes I’ve ever seen.

And this season?

Looks even wilder than the previous three. I mean, we have Hopper running around with a damn flamethrower.

The show is slated for some time in 2022, so we still have to wait a while longer, but you gotta love getting a taste of what’s to come.