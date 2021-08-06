Cancel
Needham, MA

Charles River Center to host annual 5K run/1-mile walk

Wicked Local
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Charles River Center, 59 East Militia Heights Drive, Needham, will host their 11th annual 5K run and 1-mile walk starting at 11 a.m. Sept. 26. All abilities are welcome. Free T-shirts are given to the first 300 entries. A virtual option to participate in the event is available. Registrants of the virtual event will have from 8 a.m. Sept. 19 to noon Sept. 26 to run or walk their race distance at any location they choose. Entrants will be asked to record and submit their time, as well as photographs documenting their participation.

