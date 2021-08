The pace of hiring stayed hot in July, with employers adding the most jobs in nearly a year and the unemployment rate falling to its lowest level of the pandemic era. The U.S. economy added 943,000 jobs last month, more than most economists expected, seasonally adjusted government data released Friday showed. The monthly growth in July was the largest since 1.6 million people were added to payrolls last August, and continues a rapid pickup in the pace of hiring over the last three months. With more people finding jobs, the unemployment rate fell to 5.4%—the lowest since March 2020—from 5.9% in June.