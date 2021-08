You may need to prove you’re COVID19 vaccinated in the near future to enter the Sevastopol town hall. The Town of Sevastopol issued a COVID19 update on Wednesday saying that in response to the recent elevated COVID19 activity in Door County, all unvaccinated individuals will be required to wear a mask in the town hall effective immediately. The notice also states that proof of vaccination may be required. If proof of vaccination requirement is implemented, it would follow certain private enterprises like Summerfest in Milwaukee, which requires vaccination proof and/or a negative test to enter. The notice from the Town of Sevastopol website can be found here.