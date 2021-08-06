Nakobe Dean Reveals He Played Through Shoulder Injury Most of the Year

Georgia inside linebacker Nakobe Dean underwent surgery to repair his torn labrum this spring.

Labrum surgery typically carries a rehab time of 4 to 6 months depending on the athlete and depending on the extent of the tear. So, Dean missed spring practice and revealed that he is ready to go for fall camp.

That's not the story of note here, as Friday Dean addressed the media prior to the start of spring practice. The story is the fact that Dean revealed he actually played through the labrum issue for the majority of the 2020 season. It's rather admirable to hear from a linebacker that plays as physically as Dean.

Dean started every game for Georgia this season at linebacker and was in charge of making the calls for the 17th-ranked defense in 2020 as a sophomore. He had 71 tackles, 19 more than anyone else on the team, and headed into the 2021 football season he will be called upon to be the leader for Georgia.

Dean missing spring practice opened the door for much-needed practice time for players like Channing Tindall and Rian Davis who will be fighting alongside Quay Walker for that second and final inside linebacker spot.

Under head coach Kirby Smart, Georgia has typically played at least three linebackers and oftentimes four throughout each game. So, there was playing time up for grabs, although the primary two linebackers will likely get the bulk of the reps in 2021.

