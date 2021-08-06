Pokemon Go Ultra Unlock Part 2: Space timed & field research tasks and rewards

Trainers completed a total of 24 global challenges during Pokémon Go Fest 2021 to gain access to Ultra Unlock Part Three: Sword and Shield. Hoopa caused quite a stir during the second day of the event, bringing back every Legendary Raid yet, and now it's back to cause even more mischief. An entire generation ahead, Hoopa will be bringing a handful of Galarian Pokémon during the final Ultra Unlock event! Fortunately, we here at iMore have everything you need to know to get the most out of this event and be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories so you can be fully equipped on your Pokémon Journey!