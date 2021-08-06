How to Divide Fractions

Cancel
Dividing fractions is easy if you just remember to keep, change and flip. HowStuffWorks. The math you did in elementary school seems daunting to adults because there are so many rules and special words. And dividing fractions is no different: You have to flip fractions and know words like divisor and dividend and reciprocal. It may seem hard to remember, but it's not with a little practice.

How to Multiply Fractions

Multiplying fractions is easy if you just follow three simple steps. HowStuffWorks. You might have been in fifth grade the last time you thought about multiplying fractions. But if you're trying to cut a recipe in half or calculate the new price of a sale sweater using fractions, you might need to dig around in the back of your memory for how to do it. Let's refresh:
