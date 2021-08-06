Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

'Overcomer' Is More Than An Album Title For Tamela Mann

By Chuck Arnold
Essence
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter recovering from double-knee replacement surgery and going through menopause during the pandemic, the 55-year-old singer's latest musical release is a personal testimony. For Grammy-winning gospel star — and Madea’s onscreen daughter — Tamela Mann, the title of her new album, Overcomer, out today, is a true-life testimony. “My journey...

www.essence.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tamela Mann
Person
Wyclef Jean
Person
Tyler Perry
Person
Kirk Franklin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise#Songwriting#Covid#Stellar Awards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Tamela Mann Stuns in Navy Blue Wrinkle Dress Posing With Husband David in Matching Suit on Stairs

Tamela and David Mann shared a sweet image of themselves looking great in matching outfits on their joint Instagram account, and fans could not stop gushing over them. Gospel singer Tamela Mann and her lovely husband, David Mann, are among the most celebrated Hollywood couples. The fantastic pair are a delight to watch and they share beautiful chemistry, convincing people to believe in love again.
Musicfox5atlanta.com

Tamela Mann has new music

Tamela Mann, is set to release her new album, Overcomer, through The Orchard Distribution today! The Gospel powerhouse says there is a new sense of authority and urgency in her music. She has lived these songs and is ready to share the strength and purpose she has found.
CelebritiesEssence

Legendary "Hitmen" Producer Chucky Thompson Passes Away

The Bad Boy hitmaker was known for working with Diddy, Kanye West, Mary J. Blige and many major artists. Chucky Thompson, one of the producers for Bad Boy Records’ legendary production team “The Hitmen” has passed away reportedly due to COVID-19. On Monday Young Guru broke the news while paying homage to Thompson – who paved the way for his career.
Musicfoxync.com

A Conversation With Tamela Mann

Tamela Mann talked with Melissa Wade today about her beautiful new project “Overcomer”, and what it meant to her. She also talks about her clothing line, their YouTube channel “Mann TV”, and Madea’s comback!!. Completion is a beautiful goal, yet it can be so hard to attain. It’s something most...
Musicdailyrindblog.com

Out Today by The Orchard: Nas, SUNMI, Tamela Mann

Celebrate this weekend with new releases from Hip-Hop music legend Nas, Gospel singer-songwriter Tamela Mann, and K-Pop superstar SUNMI. Nas – King’s Disease II (Mass Appeal) Multi-platinum Hip-Hop artist Nas presents King’s Disease II, the sequel project to his GRAMMY-Award winning album King’s Disease. Produced by Hit-Boy (JAY-Z, Beyoncé, Travis...
Celebritiesthisisrnb.com

Exclusive Interview: ThisIsRnB-x-Tamela Mann, the Powerhouse in Gospel

We’re getting into our Soulful Sunday vibe with the inspirational Grammy Award winner, NAACP Image Award Winning Actress, gospel singer/ songwriter, producer, businesswomen and vocal powerhouse, Tamela Mann. The multi-talented super artist is known for her work on the meg-hit and highly successful Tyler Perry’s “Madea” plays, films, and television...
Hip Hop5newsonline.com

Reports: Chucky Thompson, hip hop and R&B producer, dies at 53

Chucky Thompson, credited as one of the most influential producers of the hip hop and R&B sound of the 1990s, has died, according to multiple industry reports. He was 53. "It is with a very heavy heart that I can confirm the passing of Chucky Thompson," his publicist Tamar Juda told Billboard, the publication reported. "To anyone in his orbit, you know how generous he was with his energy, creativity and love. Both the music industry and the world has lost a titan."
MusicBillboard

Anthony Brown & group therAPY Earn Fourth Gospel Airplay Leader With 'Help!'

"Help!," the act's fourth Gospel Airplay No. 1, was solo-penned by Brown. "My team and I are so grateful and excited that 'Help' is the No. 1 song on the Billboard Gospel Airplay chart," Brown says. "This song has meant so much to me, especially given the times we are living in. My hope is that it provides a source of inspiration and encouragement for everyone who hears it. Help is on the way!"
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Laura Stevenson Rebuilds Her Life With Self-Titled Album

Laura Stevenson had braced the worst of it and found herself entering into the storm’s deceptively calm eye when she wrote her new record’s first song. “Children’s National Transfer” might bookend her self-titled project, out today (August 6) on Don Giovanni Records, but its heavenly barebones stoked the flames of her creative engine, propelling her down the tracks to self-realization amidst so much torment. Ten songs are full of sound and fury一signifying everything in her life, a monumental turning point that only now feels healed and cool on her skin.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

R&B Soul Singer Teddy Pendergrass' Daughter LaDonna Is All Grown & Bears Little Resemblance to Dad — Meet Her

R&B soul singer Teddy Pendergrass fathered three children; one of them is now a stunning woman. Get to know LaDonna, who bears little resemblance to her legendary father. Teddy Pendergrass first came to prominence as a member of Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes. Following his departure from the group in 1976, Pendergrass experienced much popularity as a solo artist.
Advocacymichiganchronicle.com

Rihanna Reaches Billionaire Status, Dr. Dre Should Finance His Homeless Daughter?

Rihanna is officially a billionaire and now the richest female musician. Music made her a household name, but her cosmetic brand has really brought in some $erious dough!. Also, Hip-hop producer Dr. Dre is in the news. His oldest daughter LaTanya Young, 38, in a recent interview revealed she’s homeless, while her children stays with friends.
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Tyler Perry Has A Touching Message, Footage For The Fans About The Haves And The Have Nots Series Finale

It’s been a few days now since The Haves and the Have Nots aired its Season 8 and series finale on OWN, marking just under 200 episodes for the longtime show. Now that the dust has settled a little bit and we've talked out all that's happened, I think it’s high time to talk about Tyler Perry’s message regarding the show ending and his experience with OWN ahead of the upcoming projects he has coming up. The prolific and longtime showrunner, writer, and general jack-of-all-trades took to social media to thank the fans for watching, talk the HAHN milestones and reveal more about how the series changed the lives of its cast and crew. (It's spoiler-free so don't fret if you aren't caught up!)
MusicPosted by
Best Life

See Aretha Franklin's 3 Grandchildren, Who Inherited Her Musical Talent

Aretha Franklin may be remembered as the "The Queen of Soul," but she's also a legend in the pop, jazz, and R&B genres. The artist won 18 Grammy Awards during her career and was the first woman to ever be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Franklin died of pancreatic cancer in 2018, but her story has been kept alive not only through her music, but also recent media about her life, including the National Geographic miniseries Genius: Aretha and the movie Respect, coming to theaters on Aug. 13 and starring Jennifer Hudson. The singer's legacy includes her family, as well. Franklin had four children and three grandchildren—Jordan Franklin, Victorie Franklin, and Grace Franklin—who are musicians themselves, as well as protectors of their grandmother's legacy, speaking out about biographical projects they don't approve of. To read more about Aretha Franklin's grandchildren and to hear why they feel so differently about Aretha and Genius, read on.
Musichot969boston.com

Whitney Houston’s Top 10 Songs: Ranked

Whitney Houston is a woman of phenomenal talent that transcends music, television, and film. On the anniversary of what would have been her 58th birthday, we have ranked her 10 best songs as her profound impact has left a mark on the entertainment industry. From the 1997 film, 'Cinderella,' Houston...
MusicPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Happy Birthday, Whitney Houston! 40 Classic Photos of the Divine Diva

For Whitney Houston, it wasn’t a matter of if she’d become a performer, but when. Her mother, Cissy, is a powerhouse gospel singer who toured with Elvis Presley and sang backup on Aretha Franklin records. Her cousin, Dionne Warwick, defied every expectation for a Black pop singer in the ’60s with crossover hits like “Walk on By” and “I Say a Little Prayer.” Born in 1963, Houston inhaled Chaka Khan records in her youth and sang in the choir at Newark’s New Hope Baptist Church, where Cissy acted as musical director. Word quickly spread around town about Houston, the teenage girl with the octave-spanning voice of an angel.
MusicPopMatters

The 20 Best Jay-Z Songs

10. “Where I’m From” (In My Lifetime Vol. 1, 1997) It’s the ultimate hometown anthem, the song any fan from almost any walk of life can relate to, if only for how fundamentally proud people are about wherever it is their roots remain. For Jay-Z, the story painted a bitter picture of inner-city life, his words serving as a comment from the ignored about the ignored. “I’m from the place where the church is the flakiest / And n– is praying to god so long that they Atheist / Where you can’t put your vest away and say you’ll wear it tomorrow / Cause the day after we’ll be saying, damn I was just with him yesterday”, he proclaims during the song’s second verse. Back it up with some moody, bare-boned production, and what you have is nothing less than a late ’90s classic piece of hip-hop.

Comments / 0

Community Policy