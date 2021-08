Imagine telling someone you saw the Eiffel Tower, took a gondola ride, and strolled around Times Square—all during your honeymoon. That's pretty much the experience you'll get when you visit Las Vegas. Though Sin City is a popular bachelor and bachelorette destination thanks to its bustling nightlife scene, newlyweds will find Vegas offers more than casinos and neon lines. Whether you're in the mood for luxurious shopping, world-class spas or fine dining, there's a huge range of what you can do and see in Las Vegas. Plus, the stunning hotels that make up the Las Vegas Strip are reason alone to make the city a top destination for a sexy and romantic getaway. Below, we dive into the best hotel suites to ensure you experience the perfect mix of relaxation and adventure on your honeymoon.