White Sox's Matt Foster: Returns to minors

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Foster was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday. The right-hander was promoted to the majors on Tuesday and delivered two scoreless frames in his lone appearance before being sent back down. Overall Foster has a 5.64 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 33:10 K:BB over 30.1 innings for the White Sox this season.

www.cbssports.com

