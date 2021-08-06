White Sox's Matt Foster: Returns to minors

Lynn allowed three runs on seven hits and a walk over five innings in Friday's win over Cleveland. He struck out seven and did not factor in the decision. Most of the damage against Lynn came in the first inning via Franmil Reyes' two-run single. He later coughed up another RBI double to Jose Ramirez in the fifth. He had allowed one or fewer runs in each of his last five outings but he still hasn't taken a loss since June 19. The 34-year-old righty owns a terrific 2.07 ERA and 122:33 K:BB through 19 starts. Lynn is lined up to face the Royals at home next week.