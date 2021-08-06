Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

New report blasts Facebook for allowing fossil-fuel giants to spread climate misinformation

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C4iLx_0bJsxvjB00
  • New research suggests that Facebook is soft on ads promoting drilling for oil and natural gas.
  • Study authors say that many of the millions of oil companies’ ads contain misinformation about emissions.
  • Facebook has been running on renewable energy since 2020 and pledged to reach carbon neutrality in its business operations.

Amid the millions of advertisements running on Facebook, a new report singles out ads paid for by leading oil and gas companies as being misleading regarding their sustainability initiatives and policies, and it faults the social media giant for continuing to host their ads.

Compiled by the think tank InfluenceMap, which studies corporate climate policies, the report analyzes the messaging of ads issued by oil and gas companies on Facebook to gauge how accurately they reflect the companies’ actual policies surrounding climate change mitigation

Looking at more than 25,000 separate ads from 25 leading oil and gas organizations, researchers say that bulk of the marketing content contained misleading information related to the companies’ efforts to switch to clean energy, job creation, and the benefits of using oil and gas as fuel.

Researchers at InfluenceMap argue that most of the narratives put forth within the ads aren’t accurate, primarily with the suggestion that oil and gas companies can continue operations while reducing emissions.

They also point out that the company was paid more than $9.5 million from oil and gas giants and claims the tech company hasn’t been consistently applying its fact-checking advertising policies to ads focused on climate change.

“Despite Facebook's public support for climate action, it continues to allow its platform to be used to spread fossil fuel propaganda,” said Bill Weihl, founder of ClimateVoice and the former Director of Sustainability at Facebook. “Not only is Facebook inadequately enforcing its existing advertising policies, it's clear that these policies are not keeping pace with the critical need for urgent climate action.”

The results from the research also retraced when advertisements from oil and gas companies were deployed at larger volumes on Facebook. Several upticks in ads circulating on the platform were observed, some coinciding with critical political moments, such as the days leading up to the U.S. 2020 election and when then-candidate Joe Biden released his $2 trillion climate plan.

These ads were also marketed to users in select states. Oil-rich regions, such as Texas, Alaska and California where drilling for oil and natural gas stands to be contested, received the bulk of the advertising campaigns and had the most impressions, or interactions.

Users in politically crucial states also saw large quantities of oil company ads, with Michigan, Pennsylvania and Ohio recording millions of impressions with these ads. These states are often battleground states and are liable to swing between Democrat and Republican during an election cycle.

The major companies funding these ads include ExxonMobil, who spent more than $5 million on advertisements in 2020, the American Petroleum Institute, and OneAlaska. In response to the ad research, a company spokesperson told The Hill that Facebook is transparent about the ads it runs via its Ad Library.

“We reject ads when one of our independent fact-checking partners rates them as false or misleading and take action against Pages, Groups, accounts, and websites that repeatedly share content rated as false,” the spokesperson said.

Some of these ads face rejection when they can’t meet the criteria Facebook requires, namely political authorization and other associated restrictions for who can see the content.

Researchers compiled this data to illustrate how Facebook’s business practices stand diametrically opposed to its recent sustainability initiatives.

In late 2020, the company pledged to become carbon neutral and reach net zero emissions across its business operations. Even further back in 2011, Facebook pledged to run on reusable energy to conduct its operations, a goal they reported reaching last year.

The authors recommend that their research be used to hold social media conglomerates accountable on the content used in ads on their platforms.

A wave of major corporations have made significant sustainability pledges as people push for large business operations to become more climate-friendly. Companies like Amazon, BlackRock and JPMorgan have all made some form of commitment to reduce their emissions.

President Biden is working on overhauling U.S. infrastructure with his $1 trillion dollar bill, which would allocate resources to electric vehicle support and public transit, along with expanding renewable energy systems.

GE’S HUGE WIND TURBINES TO POWER ‘WORLD’S BIGGEST OFFSHORE WIND FARM’

Comments / 2

The Hill

The Hill

310K+
Followers
31K+
Post
221M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Alaska State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exxonmobil#Oil Companies#Renewable Energy#Influencemap#Democrat#Republican#Exxonmobil#Onealaska#Ad Library#Pages#Groups#Jpmorgan#Ge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Amazon
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
EnvironmentPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Climate report exposes fault lines within fossil fuel industry

The response from fossil fuel companies to the long-awaited United Nations-backed report on climate change is exposing deep-seated divisions within the industry on how to deal with the global threat. The publication of the scientific assessment on Monday gives a stark account of the challenges posed by rising temperatures. It...
EnvironmentNorman Transcript

Editorial: Climate warnings are no longer debatable. Fossil-fuel culture must change now

How many times must the world’s scientific community warn that climate catastrophe is coming before the world’s governments and citizens listen? A new United Nations report paints the most dire picture yet, predicting that the recent years’ unprecedented increases in global average temperature — and resulting intensification of hurricanes, droughts, wildfires and rising sea levels — are edging toward the point where the climate damage will become irreversible. In America and around the globe, it’s time to stop debating with those who ignore ominous facts and take action to drastically cut greenhouse gas emissions.
Environmentenergynews.us

IPCC report fuels case for climate spending

POLITICS: Democrats point to the IPCC’s dire new climate change report to make a case for their budget reconciliation bill, with Senate leader Chuck Schumer saying it will “do more to combat climate change than any legislation ever.” (E&E News) ALSO: The $3.5 trillion Democratic budget reconciliation bill would dedicate...
Energy Industrycitizensjournal.us

81.1% of California Energy Is Derived From Fossil Fuels

With the effects of global climate change becoming increasingly apparent, policymakers across the U.S. are moving to reduce the nation’s reliance on carbon-based fossil fuels. At the beginning of his term, President Joe Biden rejoined the Paris Climate Accord, and in April, the Biden Administration announced aggressive new greenhouse gas...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

UK upstream backs IPCC climate report

With its output declining since the 1999 peak, the UK offshore industry needs to apply its skills to new, low carbon technologies. The August 9 report by the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has won the support of the UK offshore community, UKOG. It said the document would add "new impetus to the transition to low-carbon energy."
Energy Industrymarketresearchtelecast.com

Climate alarm: US drilling permits for fossil fuel extraction increase

Climate change is a global challenge that played an important role in the electoral agenda of the current president of the United States, Joe Biden, who promised to put an end to new drilling of federal lands for the extraction of fossil fuels. However, only since his inauguration on January 20, the Department of the Interior granted more than 2,100 permits for this type of activity.
Energy IndustryTree Hugger

Big Oil Spent Millions on Facebook Ads to Spread Fossil Fuel Propaganda

Facebook ads promoting the use of oil and gas were seen more than 431 million times during 2020, in the U.S. alone. That’s the startling figure from a new analysis conducted by think-tank InfluenceMap, which found that oil and gas companies, industry associations, and advocacy groups spent almost $10 million to insert their messages into our newsfeeds last year.﻿﻿
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Independent

Pro-fossil fuel adverts viewed on Facebook 431 million times

Americans reportedly viewed pro-fossil fuel adverts more than 431 million times on Facebook in 2020, in what was an apparent attempt to “prolong the use of oil and gas” – and avoid the rolling back of greenhouse gas emissions. The report, which was released on Thursday by the think tank InfluenceMap, found that oil-and-gas firms paid $9.6 million (£6.9 million) to display the adverts, which were viewed more than 431 million times on Facebook. Of 25 organisations featured in the report, ExxonMobil and the American Petroleum Institute (API) – the oil and gas industry's biggest trade group – accounted...
Energy Industryenergynews.us

Fossil-fueled hydrogen hubs make it into infrastructure bill

INFRASTRUCTURE: The infrastructure package includes $8 billion to build four “regional clean hydrogen hubs” throughout the U.S., with one powered by renewables, one by nuclear, and one by fossil fuels. (Bloomberg) ALSO:. • The U.S. Senate is weighing amendments to its bipartisan infrastructure bill, starting by rejecting a measure that...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Popular Science

The Air Force is mounting a war against Facebook misinformation

This story originally featured on Task & Purpose. There’s a war going on and, like it or not, you’ve already been drafted into it. But there’s no battlefield, no explosions, and no uniforms in this fight. Instead, it’s unfolding in Reddit threads, Facebook comments, and other social media forums where people swap information and, unwittingly or not, disinformation. Unlike misinformation, which includes false, incomplete, or misleading information shared without the intent to mislead a target population, disinformation is deliberately designed to mislead targeted groups of people, and is being used by other countries such as Russia and Iran to advance their own interests in the United States.
Energy IndustryABQJournal

The costs of fossil fuels too high to ignore

Paul Gessing, director of the Rio Grande Foundation, wrote (Journal July 21) about the need to continue using oil and gas without once acknowledging climate change and its effects. No mention of heat domes, wildfires across the entire western United States or a “drought” that has been running since the late 1990s and is now considered by experts to be the “new normal” for the foreseeable future.
ProtestsPosted by
Daily Mail

Protesters lay body bags outside Facebook HQ to demonstrate 'deadly effects' of misinformation about COVID vaccines after Biden accused the social media giant of 'killing people'

A watchdog group placed body bags outside Facebook's headquarters during a protest calling the social media giant out for allowing the spread of misinformation about the coronavirus vaccine. The Real Facebook Oversight Board staged the protest outside the company's headquarters in Washington, DC, on Wednesday in an attempt to 'draw...
U.S. Politicsknowtechie.com

Biden says vaccine misinformation on Facebook is killing people – a new study tries to prove it

There has been an ongoing feud lately between the White House and social media platforms, mainly Facebook, over the spread of misinformation regarding COVID on the platform. Just a couple of weeks ago, President Biden took an aggressive stance, claiming that misinformation on these platforms is “killing people.” New research from The COVID States Project on how people consume COVID-related news somewhat confirms the White House’s concerns.

Comments / 2

Community Policy